Toothio Announces New Partnerships, Platform Features Designed to Support Growing Number of Self-Employed Dental Professionals

From securing discounted healthcare benefits to identifying tax deductions, the company is dedicated to helping Toothio professionals manage all aspects of contract-based work

PHOENIX, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toothio , the leading digital staffing marketplace for the dental industry, today announced new platform features and partnerships designed to help self-employed dental hygienists, assistants, and office staff thrive. Founded to connect qualified professionals with private dental practices and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) in a tightening labor market, Toothio is empowering dental professionals with the resources they need to take control of their careers, embrace flexibility, and maximize earning potential.

Dental professionals using the Toothio platform will now have access to:

Affordable and accessible financial, insurance, and wellness perks through Avibra . Toothio has partnered with Avibra to offer independent dental professionals over 60 rewards, including financial counseling, insurance, and discount Rx perks. Dental professionals using the Toothio platform can also access optional perks for chiropractic care, accident medical insurance, dental savings plans, and more from Avibra's Dollar Benefit Store.

Toothio has partnered with Avibra to offer independent dental professionals over 60 rewards, including financial counseling, insurance, and discount Rx perks. Dental professionals using the Toothio platform can also access optional perks for chiropractic care, accident medical insurance, dental savings plans, and more from Avibra's Dollar Benefit Store. Streamlined support with tax filing and identifying deductions through Keeper . To minimize tax-season stressors, Toothio has teamed up with Keeper, the leading tax software designed for freelance and contract work. Keeper leverages AI and machine learning to help independent professionals easily identify potential write-offs and tax deductions that might have been missed. At tax time, Toothio professionals using Keeper can file directly through the app or seamlessly export their savings to another tax service or accountant.

. To minimize tax-season stressors, Toothio has teamed up with Keeper, the leading tax software designed for freelance and contract work. Keeper leverages AI and machine learning to help independent professionals easily identify potential write-offs and tax deductions that might have been missed. At tax time, Toothio professionals using Keeper can file directly through the app or seamlessly export their savings to another tax service or accountant. Guaranteed same-day payment for completed shifts on the Toothio platform. Professionals using the Toothio platform receive payment for their work the moment they clock out – no exceptions.

As younger generations increasingly seek more flexibility at work, many are turning to self-employment and gig roles. According to Gallup Research, independent contractors make up 36% of the U.S. workforce . This trend is especially prominent within the dental industry, as DSOs and dental practices look to part-time staffing solutions to navigate the increasingly tight labor market. Through its growing number of talent-focused partnerships and platform tools, Toothio is empowering self-employed dental professionals with the resources they need to thrive in an evolving industry.

Toothio was founded in 2021 to help combat the growing labor shortage within the dental industry. The company's proprietary algorithm matches top-rated professionals with open shifts nearby, connecting dental offices with the most skilled staff for their unique needs. With an industry-leading 97% fill rate for open shifts, Toothio is making it easier than ever for dental offices and DSOs to streamline operations and maintain high-quality patient care.

Dental offices and professionals can join Toothio by visiting the company's website or downloading the mobile app. To learn more, visit www.toothio.com .

About Toothio

Founded in 2021, Toothio's mission is to alleviate the staffing challenges faced by dentists by providing on-demand access to hygienists and assistants. Toothio's staffing platform enables dental practices to quickly increase office production and better support their patients. Toothio offers dental professionals freedom and flexibility, making it the class-leading labor option for those in the dental industry. For more information about Toothio, visit toothio.com .

Media Contact: Skoglund PR; [email protected]

SOURCE Toothio