Toothpaste Market: Segmentation by Product (conventional toothpaste, herbal toothpaste, sensitive toothpaste, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South Africa, and MEA)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global toothpaste market as a part of the global personal products market within the consumer staples market.

Toothpaste Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of toothpaste is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The toothpaste market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the toothpaste market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Dabur India Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lion Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the toothpaste market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Offers a wide range of toothpaste such as MaxFresh, Visible White, Sensitive Pro-Relief among others.

Offers a wide range of toothpaste such as MaxFresh, Visible White, Sensitive Pro-Relief among others. Dabur India Ltd. - Offers a wide range of toothpaste such as red paste, meswak, babool toothpaste and dant rakshak ayurvedic paste.

Offers a wide range of toothpaste such as red paste, meswak, babool toothpaste and dant rakshak ayurvedic paste. Henkel AG and Co. KGaA – Offers high-performance solutions in adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings to its customers from automotive and metal, packaging and consumer goods, electronics and industrials, and construction industries.

Geographical Highlights

The toothpaste market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. Indonesia and China are the key markets for the toothpaste market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The spending power of consumers in APAC countries such as India is driven by rising population and household income levels. As a result, toothpaste demand is gradually increasing across China, India, and the rest of the APAC region. The World Bank Group estimates that the population of South Asia will be 1.85 billion in 2020, up from 1.63 billion in 2010. In addition, China's National Oral Health Epidemiological Investigation has been conducting surveys on the population's oral health. It was discovered that the majority of the population has oral health issues.

Moreover, countries like Indonesia, the US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil are the key market for the toothpaste market in APAC owing to the rising oral problems and the rising awareness about oral hygiene in this region.

Key Market Dynamics-

Toothpaste Key Market Drivers:

Rising dental issues in children and elderly population

Oral health has become a serious global public health problem as a result of fast changing lifestyles and inappropriate diets, including sugar-rich diets, especially among youngsters, and increased intake of alcohol and tobacco among the elderly. Oral diseases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), are a major problem in many nations, causing pain, discomfort, and ugliness over time. In 2019, there were 64.6 million instances of caries in permanent teeth and 62.9 million cases of caries in deciduous teeth over the world. As a result, significant incidences of caries in permanent and deciduous teeth are predicted to fuel toothpaste demand rise over the forecasted period.

Toothpaste Key Market Trends:

Growth of e-commerce market

Personal care enterprises that operate on a small or moderate size might use e-commerce to promote their products. Customers may access a wide choice of personal care products through social media, expanding internet penetration, and increasing smartphone use, which allows them to choose the best items for them. Individuals utilizing the Internet accounted for 56.72 percent of the population in 2019, up from 48.56 percent in 2017. Because of the growing desire for online shopping, technological advancements, and increased awareness about products, the online market for personal care items such as toothpaste will develop during the forecast period.

Toothpaste Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South Africa, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Dabur India Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lion Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

