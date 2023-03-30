Toothpaste market size to grow by USD 3.99 billion from 2021 to 2026; Significant growth in the conventional toothpaste segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global toothpaste market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.49% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (conventional toothpaste, herbal toothpaste, sensitive toothpaste, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South Africa, and MEA). For more insights on the market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toothpaste Market 2022-2026

The market will witness significant growth in the conventional toothpaste segment during the forecast period. Conventional toothpaste is cheaper when compared to herbal and sensitive toothpaste. Conventional toothpaste contains sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) as a foaming agent. The use of this ingredient helps control and reduce plaque and gingivitis. The increasing awareness regarding oral health across the world is expected to drive the growth of the conventional toothpaste segment during the forecast period.

Global Toothpaste Market – Regional Analysis

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global toothpaste market.

APAC will account for 60% of the market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the major markets for toothpaste in APAC. The market will experience faster growth in APAC than in other regions. Factors such as the rising number of oral problems and increasing awareness about oral hygiene are driving the growth of the toothpaste market in APAC.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Global Toothpaste Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the rising dental issues in children and the elderly population.

The prevalence of dental disorders is increasing worldwide due to changing lifestyles, an increase in sugar-rich diets, and the increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

In 2019, 64.6 million cases of caries in permanent teeth and 62.9 million prevalent cases of caries in deciduous teeth were observed globally.

Teeth-related issues cause issues such as pain, discomfort, and disfigurement.

As a result of these factors, the demand for toothpaste is increasing across the world, which is driving market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of the e-commerce market is identified as the major trend.

The increasing popularity of social media, the rising penetration of the internet, and the growing adoption of smartphones have increased the number of online shoppers.

Online platforms provide a wide range of personal care products, including toothpaste, and help consumers purchase the most suitable one.

According to the World Bank Group, globally, the number of individuals using the internet increased to 56.72% in 2019 from 48.56% in 2017.

During the forecast period, the number of consumers preferring online portals for purchasing personal products such as toothpaste will increase with growing awareness and technological advances.

All these factors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of substitutes is identified as the major challenge hindering the growth of the market.

There are many substitutes for toothpaste, such as neem sticks, baking soda, sea salt, herbal tooth powder, dry brushing, tooth soap, and essential oils.

A majority of the population in rural areas continues to use such substitute products due to high costs and low awareness.

These factors are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this toothpaste market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the toothpaste market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the toothpaste market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the toothpaste market across APAC, North America , Europe , South Africa , and MEA

, , , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of toothpaste market vendors

Toothpaste Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South Africa, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Dabur India Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lion Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

