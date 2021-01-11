Toothpic and Philips named as CES 2021 Innovation Award Honoree for outstanding design and engineering in Health and Wellness Category

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toothpic, the Smart Dental company, today announces that together with its partner Philips, it has been named as a Health and Wellness Innovation Honoree at the CES 2021 awards. The award was presented to Philips and Toothpic for its outstanding design and engineering in the consumer market for its unique dental app.

Toothpic's innovative photo-based app gives users instant access to dental advice from a certified dentist in less than 24 hours by taking a photo of the problem area with a smartphone.

After reviewing a member's case using bespoke, high-resolution imagery, a dentist will directly respond with a personalized diagnostic report and information about treatment options, costs and in-app access to an insurance provider directory.

Mark Moore, CEO and Co Founder at Toothpic, commented: "We are thrilled to be named as an Honoree by CES at this year's awards. Now more than ever we should all be looking after not just our physical and mental health, but also our oral health. Technology can play a key role in this, and our smart dental solution provides a vastly improved experience for the patient to move them from treatment to prevention."

CES is the most influential technology event in the world, showcasing breakthrough technologies. The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honouring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology.

About Toothpic

Toothpic is a leading smart dental technology company on a mission to improve the oral health of 1 billion people globally by 2030. Toothpic partners with ambitious organizations including health plans, dental providers and oral care companies to expand access to care, increase quality and improve oral health outcomes for individuals. Since 2012 the company has leveraged the power of technologies such as smartphone imagery, AI and data-driven insights to complement its deep clinical expertise and rapidly growing teledentistry network of over 1,600 providers. Today, Toothpic is made available to millions of individuals through its partners. These partners are the largest and most progressive oral health companies globally, helping define and build a future of dental care that is integrated, accessible and designed to achieve improved outcomes and higher-quality care at a lower cost for all. More information about Toothpic can be found at www.toothpic.com

SOURCE Toothpic