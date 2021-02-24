Toothpic to Offer Virtual Dental Care Access to Delta Dental of California Members Via Their Smartphones

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Delta Dental of California and its affiliates will now have access to remote dental consultations via their smartphones through a partnership with Smart Dental company Toothpic. As a result of this collaboration every Delta Dental of California PPO™ and Delta Dental Premier® member will be able to access the new virtual channel that will enable oral health issues to be diagnosed, oral hygiene monitored and cosmetic consultations carried out from the comfort of their own homes.

The partnership will see Delta Dental of California integrate Toothpic's Smart Dental technology into its product offerings, developing a new range of digital channels for its members. For Delta Dental of California members lacking access to a local dentist, those with a disability, or of an advanced age affecting mobility, the app ensures routine care and prevention with any dental-related questions and concerns addressed by an in-network dentist typically in less than 24 hours.

Using Toothpic's cloud-based software and a mobile application, users will upload photos of their teeth which are then shared with a Delta Dental of California in-network dentist for diagnosis. The app guides users through the imaging process using an augmented reality interface, while cloud-based software employs Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques to assist the interpretation of dental images.

"Oral health is critical to overall health and so the benefits of convenient access to care are significant," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief growth officer of Delta Dental of California. "As we continually look for ways to serve our customers, members and providers, virtual tools hold great potential to deliver care safely and easily, whenever and wherever it is needed."

This ultra-personalized approach revolutionizes the traditional teledentistry model, minimizing the requirement for users to wait for appointments and provides real-time updates on members' oral health.

"Just as we have collectively sought to find ways to maintain our physical and mental health under challenging circumstances during the pandemic, we now have an opportunity to explore and embrace new ways to improve ongoing oral healthcare," explains Mark Moore, CEO and Co-founder, Toothpic. "Smart Dental is a milestone moment for the industry as it moves from treatment to preventative oral healthcare using digital technologies. Together with Delta Dental of California, we are opening access to a greater number of people with a new channel that enables more frequent, stress free and inexpensive preventative oral healthcare."

About Toothpic

Toothpic is a leading smart dental technology company on a mission to radically transform people's oral health. Toothpic leverages technology, data and insights to deliver better care, better outcomes and a more personalized experience. Toothpic partners with ambitious organizations including health plans, dental providers and oral care companies to expand access to care, increase quality and improve oral health outcomes for individuals. Since 2012 the company has leveraged the power of technologies including smartphone imagery, artificial intelligence and data-driven insights to complement its deep clinical expertise and rapidly growing teledentistry network of over 500 providers across all 50 states. These partners are the largest and most progressive oral health companies globally, helping define and build a future of dental care that is integrated, accessible and designed to achieve improved outcomes and higher-quality care at a lower cost for all. More information about Toothpic can be found at www.toothpic.com.

About Delta Dental of California

Since 1955, Delta Dental of California has offered comprehensive, high quality oral health care coverage to millions of enrollees and built the strongest network of dental providers in the country. The Delta Dental of California enterprise includes its affiliates, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and provides dental benefits to more than 36 million people across 15 states and the District of Columbia; and includes the national DeltaCare USA network. All are members of the Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, the not-for-profit national association that collectively covers millions of people nationwide. For more information about Delta Dental of California, please visit www.deltadentalins.com.

