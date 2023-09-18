Tootl Transport Completes 11,000+ Rides in First 3 Quarters of 2023; Gets Thousands of People with Cognitive & Mobility Challenges Safely to Their Destinations

Accessible Transportation Franchise Sets Goal to Reach 1 Million Rides by Offering Franchises Across U.S.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to improve lives through safe and reliable transportation for people of all abilities, Tootl Transport has completed more than 11,000 trips through its two locations in Chicago and Milwaukee since the beginning of the year, and set a goal to provide 1 million rides by 2027 as it embarks on a growth journey of national franchise expansion.

Tootl Transport, a non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) service franchise that provides safe, accessible rides for anyone with mobility and cognitive challenges, offers specialized transportation services to anyone (youths, adults and seniors), with temporary or permanent mobility or cognitive challenges, as well as any individuals who need a dependable commute option, transporting them safely anywhere they need to go. This includes transportation to and from doctor appointments, rehabilitation sessions, school, grocery shopping, family gatherings, rides home from the hospital and more.

"It has been amazing to see the positive impact that Tootl has been able to make so far this year," said Michelle Dacy, Tootl Founder and President. "Our compassionate and professional trained drivers go above and beyond to ensure that every rider gets to their destination safely and comfortably. Giving families peace of mind that their loved ones have a safe, reliable way to get where they need to go is a wonderful feeling."

Frustrated with poor customer service and a lack of compassion among special needs transportation providers, Dacy established Tootl Transport in 2012 - vowing to always prioritize kindness and customer service over sales volume. In 2021, a second Tootl Transport opened in Milwaukee to serve Southeast Wisconsin. In 2023, Tootl announced plans to franchise nationwide, with a goal to bring the same level of thoughtful service to other parts of the country.

While Tootl's drivers and specially equipped vehicles are designed to transport people who require wheelchairs or walkers and/or have cognitive challenges, many adult children of seniors frequently contact Tootl to obtain safe, reliable rides for their parents from weddings or other family gatherings. "Most people don't feel comfortable sending mom, dad, grandma or grandpa home in a cab or ride-share. With Tootl, they feel more secure knowing their loved ones will be driven home safely, even walked right up to their front doors."

Because of its low overhead, ease of operation and high market demand, the innovative concept caught the attention of well-known experienced franchising industry veterans Steve Greenbaum and Brad Fishman, who are backing the franchising effort as investors and advisors. Greenbaum and Fishman helped the Dacy's rebrand from Special Needs Chicago to Tootl and launch a second location in Milwaukee in 2021. The Milwaukee location exceeded all business expectations, even during the peak of COVID and the most challenging external economic conditions.

The booming Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) sector was estimated at $8.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to nearly double to reach over $15 billion by 2028. This market growth is primarily driven by the country's increasing aging population and an expanding need for routine medical treatments and care.

About Tootl Transport

With its caring drivers and wheelchair accessible vehicles, Tootl transports people with cognitive or mobility challenges to a wide range of destinations, including doctor appointments, rehabilitation sessions, residential facility transports, family gatherings, hospital discharges, student transportation and more. Customers can request same-day rides, make advance reservations or arrange for recurring Tootl service. As the nation's first special needs non-emergency transportation franchise, Tootl is committed to providing individuals of all abilities and capacities with the reliable and comfortable rides they need. Through a franchise offering, the company is providing entrepreneurs the opportunity to provide a necessary and meaningful service to underserved members of their community. For more information, visit tootlfranchising.com.

SOURCE Tootl Transport