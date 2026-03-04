Tootl Transport Highlights Access to Rides During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

NEMT Provider Emphasizes Message of "Access to Care Begins with Access to Rides"

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, Tootl Transport is spotlighting the essential role transportation plays in accessing healthcare, therapy, education, and everyday life tasks.

Tootl Transport

With over five million Americans estimated to have developmental disabilities, reliable transportation is critical to ensuring access to care. As a non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) provider offering safe, wheelchair-accessible rides for individuals with mobility and cognitive challenges, Tootl ensures transportation is never an obstacle to receiving care.

Key Facts

Founded in 2012, Tootl Transport operates with a mission of improving lives through safe and reliable transportation for people of all abilities. With locations in Milwaukee, Chicago, and Tampa Bay, Tootl Transport provides communities with door-to-door transportation designed for individuals with cerebral palsy, dementia, Alzheimer's, and other developmental or cognitive disabilities, as well as those with mobility challenges.

Tootl Transport provides:

Wheelchair-accessible vans and buses

Trained, compassionate drivers

Transportation for therapy, medical appointments, school programs, and community outings

One-time, same-day, advance, and recurring rides

Service available 24/7/365

For many families, consistent transportation is essential to maintaining therapy schedules, medical treatment plans, and daily routines. By providing dependable rides, Tootl supports greater independence, continuity of care, and community inclusion.

"During Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, it's important to recognize that access to care starts with access to safe and reliable rides," said Tootl Transport Founder, Michelle Dacy. "For many families caring for a loved one with developmental disabilities, consistent transportation can make the difference between missing an appointment and staying on track with treatment. Our team is proud to provide rides to the community that support independence and peace of mind year-round."

Booking Details

Rides can be scheduled 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. There is no application process, no waiting period, and no medical authorization required.

For more information or to schedule a ride with Tootl Transport, visit https://www.ridetootl.com .

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month?

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is observed every March in the U.S. to increase public awareness of the needs and the potential of Americans with developmental disabilities, and to provide the encouragement and opportunities they need to lead productive lives and to achieve their full potential.

Who can use Tootl Transport?

Anyone with temporary to chronic mobility or cognitive challenges who require specially equipped vehicles and drivers to get them safely to their destinations. This includes seniors, wheelchair users, and individuals with developmental disabilities such as cerebral palsy.

What type of trips are available?

Tootl Transport's rides can be used to go anywhere you may need to go, including medical appointments, therapy sessions, school programs, facility transports, family gatherings, and more.

Do drivers receive special training?

Yes. Tootl Transport's drivers are skilled professionals dedicated to helping individuals that require personal assistance, and will ensure passengers are escorted door-to-door.

What are Tootl's hours of operations?

Transportation is available 24/7/365. Reservations can be placed online round-the-clock. Office staff are available between 7:00am to 7:00pm.

About Tootl Transport

With its caring drivers and wheelchair accessible vehicles, Tootl transports people with cognitive or mobility challenges to a wide range of destinations, including doctor appointments, rehabilitation sessions, chemotherapy, dialysis, residential facility transports, family gatherings, hospital discharges, student transportation and more. Customers can arrange for a Tootl any time of day or night, 24/7/365 days a year. They can request same-day rides, make advance reservations or arrange for recurring Tootl service. Wheelchair accessible vans and buses are available to fit individual and group requirements. Those wanting to use the service have no application process, no waiting period and do not have to provide medical authorization. Tootl currently has locations operating in Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida, with plans to open additional locations as the demand for quality NEMT in communities around the country continues to grow. For more information on Tootl Transport, please visit https://www.ridetootl.com/ .

Contact: Amarra Lyons | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE Tootl Transport