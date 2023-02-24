Tootl Transport Rolls Out Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Franchise

Franchising Industry Leaders Get Behind Emerging Brand's Proven Model & Worthy Mission

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to fill the nation's growing need for safe, reliable wheelchair accessible transportation, Tootl Transport announced today it will begin to offer franchises in select markets around the country.

The booming Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) sector was $8.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to nearly double and reach over $15 billion by 2028. The market growth is primarily driven by the country's increasing aging population and an expanding need for routine medical treatments and care. Tootl fills the niche by offering specialized transportation services to anyone (youths, adults and seniors) with temporary or permanent mobility or cognitive challenges, transporting them safely anywhere they need to go, including doctor appointments, rehabilitation sessions, school, grocery shopping, family gatherings, rides home from the hospital and more.

After operating successfully in Chicago for over eight years, Tootl's founder and President Michelle Dacy, along with her husband Tom Dacy, Vice President of Operations, decided they wanted to take Tootl into more communities across the country by franchising the concept. Their goal was to improve as many lives as possible by providing access to quality and reliable transportation for people of all abilities.

Backed by industry veterans

Tootl's roots go back to 2012, when Michelle Dacy noticed how challenging it was to get her own grandmother to the numerous doctor's appointments and other necessary errands. She later established her own wheelchair accessible transportation company, which grew each year in revenues with clients across the entire Chicagoland area.

With no direct competitors at the national brand level, strong growth potential and low-overhead in the booming Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) sector, the innovative concept caught the attention of well-known experienced franchising industry veterans Steve Greenbaum and Brad Fishman, who are backing the franchising effort as investors and advisors. Greenbaum and Fishman helped the Dacy's rebrand to Tootl and launch a second location in Milwaukee in 2021, which exceeded all business expectations even during the peak of COVID and the most challenging external economic conditions.

Greenbaum, a partner, Board Member and Advisor of Tootl, has nearly 30 years in franchising as a founder and CEO. He founded PostNet in 1992 and led the growth of PostNet's franchise system to over 660 locations in nine countries. He also served as CEO of Best Life Brands, a franchised multi-brand platform company in the healthcare industry before launching Full Contact Franchising, a boutique consulting firm that advises, invests and supports franchise businesses. Fishman is co-CEO of the 30-year-old iconic franchising PR agency Fishman Public Relations, CEO of Franchise Elevator, a PR firm that serves emerging brands, and sits on the board of directors of several franchise organizations.

"As someone who cares deeply about franchising, I wanted to ensure the next venture I got involved in was values-based, purpose-driven and would make a positive impact on the lives of everyone it touches," Greenbaum said. "Tootl meets all of the criteria and more. Brad and I couldn't be more excited to be involved in the journey of growing and supporting the Tootl franchise system."

Expanding Efficiently Through Franchising

Tootl franchisees will experience incredible work-life balance as well as strong support, hands-on help and guidance from the corporate team.

The brand is seeking both single and multi-unit franchisees with an entrepreneurial spirit, great interpersonal and organizational skills and a strong desire to serve their communities. Experience in the health care industry a benefit since Tootl works with a variety of senior care facilities, case managers and healthcare professionals but it is not a requirement. Unlike more expensive traditional brick and mortar businesses, including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Tootl franchise is between $78,400-$97,400.

"Our clients are what keep us going," Michelle Dacy said. "We show them the same kindness and support we would want a stranger to show our loved ones. Being able to provide dependable, safe and comfortable transportation to those with challenges who may need it in order for them to live their happiest and best lives is an incredibly rewarding feeling."

Utilizing the acronym TREK, Tootl's core values focus on Trust, Respect, Empathy and Kindness to guide them in every aspect of the company. Philanthropy also plays a huge role within the Tootl company. The brand partners with recreational programs and summer camps for youths with disabilities from diverse backgrounds in low socioeconomic communities. Tootl plans to emphasize on giving back to the areas they operate within as they begin to enter new markets.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit tootlfranchising.com.

About Tootl Transport

As the nation's first special needs non-emergency transportation concept, Tootl is committed to providing individuals with temporary or permanent mobility and cognitive challenges with the reliable and comfortable rides they need. The brand has seen success with their two corporate locations in Milwaukee and Chicago, and are looking to open 20 locations in 2023, choosing to focus on streamlining operations in their first year of franchising. Tootl approaches their business, employees and customers through TREKS, which stands for their core values of trustworthiness, respect, empathy, kindness and service. With a low-risk low investment business model, Tootl is the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs who are looking to break into the franchising space while providing a necessary and meaningful service to the underserved members of their community. For more information, visit www.ridetootl.com.

