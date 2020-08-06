Tootris Launches Innovative School Aged Learning Hubs Program In Advance Of School Closures

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOOTRiS, the fastest growing tech-enabled service provider connecting parents to high-quality Child Care, today announced Learning Hubs, a Child Care program for school-aged children aimed at solving distance learning challenges. Working parents are concerned about juggling work responsibilities and managing their childrens' remote school days, while their employers are worried about absenteeism and workforce productivity. In direct response, TOOTRiS is expanding its real-time 0-5 aged Child-Care services to support parents as they face the challenge to provide school aged children with academic supervision and assistance in this new distant learning era.

TOOTRiS is leveraging their network of more 4,000 licensed and credentialed Child Care providers who have remained open for business during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Learning Hubs empower providers to take on school-aged children and leverage their already nurturing programs to provide a contained, safe and structured small group environment, not to exceed 8 children per CDC guidelines.

TOOTRiS is partnering with the employer community to stand up and subsidize on-site Learning Hubs as an extension to their benefits program. Employers recognize that now more than ever they need to support their workforce to solve their childcare challenges if they expect employees to get back to productivity levels.

"Workforce productivity starts with Work/Life balance. Our economy will not recover unless the employer community recognizes their imperative role in helping to solve this Child Care crisis," said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. "Learning Hubs ensures that children are getting appropriate supervision and a renewed sense of normalcy to help them navigate the challenges of virtual classrooms."

With Governor Newsom's remote learning mandate for the start of the 2020-21 school year, Learning Hubs are a Win-Win-Win Solution for children, parents, and employers. Other cities like San Francisco recognize the importance and immense value of the Learning Hubs concept to working parents and their children. The Department of Children, Youth and Their Families recently announced that it will similarly transform some public facilities for high need San Francisco Unified School District students, into Learning Hubs starting this fall. Maria Su, Executive Director of SFDCYF, said, "We need to make sure that families do not have to choose between working and taking care of their children."

To learn more about Learning Hubs and how employers can implement Child Care as a Benefit, go to tootris.com/learninghubs for complete program information and details.

ABOUT TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS believes that every child deserves the opportunity to attend high-quality Child Care. As a tech-enabled service that combines tools for parents, providers, and employers, all within a single app, we empower working parents – especially women – by delivering real time access to Child Care, enabling them to find, communicate, enroll and pay, all while completely contactless. Providers grow their program with TOOTRiS curriculums, business, and marketing automation, while employers incorporate Child Care-as-a-Benefit, increasing their productivity, attracting and retaining top talent. In response to classrooms going virtual, we have created Learning Hubs, a service that provides safe and supervised small group environments designed to give school-aged children a place to learn and thrive. As we all adapt to our "new normal," TOOTRiS gives parents peace of mind that their children, the most important people in the world, are safe and secure in high-quality care. TOOTRiS is headquartered in San Diego, California. Learn more at tootris.com .

