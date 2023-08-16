TOP 1 AIMS TO SURPASS 400 MPH AT UPCOMING SPEED TRIALS EVENT IN BOLIVIA

News provided by

Top 1 Oil Products

16 Aug, 2023, 06:58 ET

https://www.boliviaspeedtrials.com/

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the August 16th to the 21st, Top 1 will host the Bolivia Speed Trials Event in Salar de Uyuni, located just south of the Andes.

Continue Reading
Top 1 Ack Attack Aiming to break the 400 MPH barrier at Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia August 16 - 21, 2023.
Top 1 Ack Attack Aiming to break the 400 MPH barrier at Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia August 16 - 21, 2023.

The Top 1 Team Ack Attack will return to Bolivia, hoping to surpass the 400 mph (640 km/h) barrier on a motorcycle. Sanctioned by both the FIM and FIA, the expedition will be led by Mike Akatiff, creator of the Ack Attack streamliner. Currently holding the land speed record at 376/mph (605/kph), Rocky Robinson will pilot the streamliner with the assistance of a professional crew to guarantee peak performance during the attempt.

Over the past 20 years, Top 1 Oil has been an avid supporter of land-speed racing along with many other motorsport competitions. This upcoming event serves as an inspiration for other racers to push the boundaries of what's possible.

The following vehicles are in Bolivia, currently on their way to the salt flats!

FIM Motorcycles

Racer

Country

Vehicle

Goal

Al Lamb

USA

Sit-On Bike, Honda

Exceed 300 MPH

Mike Garcia

USA

Sit-On Bike, Suzuki

Exceed 300 MPH

Scott Horner

USA

Sit-On Bike, Suzuki

Exceed 300 MPH

Richard Assen

Australia

Suzuki

Exceed 300 MPH

Rocky Robinson

USA

Streamliner Suzuki

Exceed 400 MPH

Jamie Williams

USA

Sit-On MTT Turbine Bike, Snowmobile Suzuki

Attempting to Break Existing Records

FIA Cars

Racer

Vehicle

Goal

Jamie Williams

Streamliner

Exceed 300 MPH

Jim Knapp

Streamliner

Exceed 500 MPH

SOURCE Top 1 Oil Products

Also from this source

PRUEBAS DE VELOCIDAD TOP 1 OIL BOLIVIA

TOP1 OIL BOLIVIA SPEED TRIALS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.