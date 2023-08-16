TOP 1 AIMS TO SURPASS 400 MPH AT UPCOMING SPEED TRIALS EVENT IN BOLIVIA

16 Aug, 2023, 06:58 ET
SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the August 16th to the 21st, Top 1 will host the Bolivia Speed Trials Event in Salar de Uyuni, located just south of the Andes.
The Top 1 Team Ack Attack will return to Bolivia, hoping to surpass the 400 mph (640 km/h) barrier on a motorcycle. Sanctioned by both the FIM and FIA, the expedition will be led by Mike Akatiff, creator of the Ack Attack streamliner. Currently holding the land speed record at 376/mph (605/kph), Rocky Robinson will pilot the streamliner with the assistance of a professional crew to guarantee peak performance during the attempt.
Over the past 20 years, Top 1 Oil has been an avid supporter of land-speed racing along with many other motorsport competitions. This upcoming event serves as an inspiration for other racers to push the boundaries of what's possible.
The following vehicles are in Bolivia, currently on their way to the salt flats!
FIM Motorcycles
|
Racer
|
Country
|
Vehicle
|
Goal
|
Al Lamb
|
USA
|
Sit-On Bike, Honda
|
Exceed 300 MPH
|
Mike Garcia
|
USA
|
Sit-On Bike, Suzuki
|
Exceed 300 MPH
|
Scott Horner
|
USA
|
Sit-On Bike, Suzuki
|
Exceed 300 MPH
|
Richard Assen
|
Australia
|
Suzuki
|
Exceed 300 MPH
|
Rocky Robinson
|
USA
|
Streamliner Suzuki
|
Exceed 400 MPH
|
Jamie Williams
|
USA
|
Sit-On MTT Turbine Bike, Snowmobile Suzuki
|
Attempting to Break Existing Records
FIA Cars
|
Racer
|
Vehicle
|
Goal
|
Jamie Williams
|
Streamliner
|
Exceed 300 MPH
|
Jim Knapp
|
Streamliner
|
Exceed 500 MPH
SOURCE Top 1 Oil Products
