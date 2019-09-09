Top 10 AI Applications in the Global Healthcare Market, 2022
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence - Top 10 Applications in Healthcare, Global, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes over 250 global companies which are active in providing AI solutions for healthcare applications. Additionally, it provides an assessment of the emerging AI vendor ecosystem and also a capability profile for select Companies to Action across the identified top 10 application areas of AI in the healthcare industry.
Amongst these, we identified market disruptors, including both start-ups and established enterprises, which have the potential to shape future application growth. Finally, the study summarizes key success factors and strategic imperatives for healthcare stakeholders.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is exhibiting real promise across multiple industries. The healthcare industry is leading the charge when it comes to focused AI application development and attracting AI investment globally. With improvements in healthcare data acquisition and computing power, AI is becoming more of a reality each day.
The report projects that AI and machine learning (ML) will further evolve human and machine interaction across several so far known and probably not well-known applications in healthcare. In the short term (the next 12 to 18 months), the priority will be to bring AI/cognitive platform technology use cases closer to clinical care to augment physicians and even patients with actionable decision-making ability. In particular, AI will begin to see fruition in the imaging diagnostic and drug discovery applications. In the next 2-3 years, AI will become a common theme across all digital initiatives and platforms.
Moving forward, as clinicians start to embrace early AI applications, the healthcare industry will start to recognize the limitations of AI and explore the balance between machine-human intelligence. However, pricing for AI solutions remains a critical issue as end-users are often not convinced enough to dedicate an additional budget for such IT capabilities. A cost-effective approach with clear evidence for potential return on investment (ROI) for both parties can help sustain market growth.
Research Scope
As part of the Growth Opportunities (GO) research process, analysts review the emerging application of AI across focused healthcare application areas by analyzing future industry needs, investment trends, market readiness, and the evolving vendor ecosystem in the healthcare AI space. The main purpose of this study is to analyze and call out major growth opportunities for AI applications in the healthcare industry.
The report performed a qualitative factor analysis by evaluating critical attributes to identify and assess the top 10 AI applications in the healthcare space. This study provides a high-level market overview and investment trends for identified AI applications in the healthcare industry. It, however, does not provide any forecasts for the AI application market for healthcare.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the Top 10 areas in healthcare which are ripe for innovation and which could change healthcare using AI and data?
- What are the unique companies that are introducing innovative AI solutions for focused healthcare applications? What is the select Companies-to-Action by major AI application areas?
- What are the immediate lucrative growth opportunities and future cost savings potential for AI applications across major healthcare stakeholders?
- What are the global and regional funding trends for major AI applications in healthcare?
- What are the critical success factors, challenges, and strategic imperatives for considering AI applications in the healthcare space?
- How will the future vendor ecosystem for AI applications in the healthcare industry look like?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Study Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Healthcare AI Opportunity Assessment Framework
- Healthcare AI Funding Analysis: 2012-2018
- Top 5 Growth Opportunities - AI in Healthcare
- Value Chain Analysis by Major Stakeholder and Application Focus
- Strategic Imperatives for AI Application in Healthcare
2. Introduction - Healthcare Data Ecosystem and the Role of AI
- Evolution of Data in Healthcare
- Healthcare Data Sources and Economy
- Role of AI and Analytics in Healthcare Data Ecosystems
- Key Trends - Impact of Major Market Influencers
3. Growth Opportunity Assessment - AI Application in Healthcare Market
- AI in Healthcare - Timeline for Adoption
- Healthcare AI Opportunities across Major Stakeholders
- AI Application in Healthcare - Potential Cost-Saving Opportunities
- Healthcare AI Opportunity Assessment Framework
- Healthcare AI Application Areas
- Healthcare AI Funding Analysis (2012-2018) - By Major Use Cases
- Healthcare AI Funding Analysis (2012-2018) - By Geographic Region
- AI Product Breakdown by Disease Categories and Application Areas
4. Companies-to-Action by Top 10 AI Applications in Healthcare
- Top 10 AI Applications in Healthcare - Select Vendor Ecosystem
- Drug Discovery and Research - Companies to Watch
- Medical Imaging and Diagnostics - Companies to Watch
- Clinical Decision Support System - Companies to Watch
- Predictive Insight and Risk Analytics - Companies to Watch
- Lifestyle Management and Monitoring - Companies to Watch
- Wearables/Sensor Data Insight - Companies to Watch
- Chronic Condition Management - Companies to Watch
- Virtual Assistance - Companies to Watch
- Mental Health - Companies to Watch
- Emergency Room and Surgery - Companies to Watch
5. Conclusion and Strategic Imperatives
- Types of Revenue Generators in AI for Healthcare Applications
- AI Convergence Potential with Emerging Technologies
- Critical Challenges and Imperatives for Healthcare AI Initiatives
- Key Conclusions - Five Industry Needs Critical for Future Strategies
- 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
6. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sl8vlt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
