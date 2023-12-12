Top 10 Christian Nonprofit Ministries for Charitable Giving Announced by ROIministry.org

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROIMinistry.org has announced the 2024 World Changers Giving Challenge, intending to impact over 1 million lives this year, surpassing last year's challenge that reached and impacted nearly 650,000 individuals. The organization has also published this year's list of the Top 10 Highest Impact Ministries In The World for 2024, just in time for the end-of-year giving season. No other fundraising campaign in the world can show where a donor can make a more significant impact based on the lasting impact per dollar given.

2024 World Changers Giving Challenge - Top 10 Highest Impact Ministries In The World for 2024

Top 10 Ministry Nonprofits With The Greatest Impact

The organizations that have earned a place on this prestigious list are as follows:

Doulos Partners

Global Media Outreach

Heart for Africa

Home of Hope - YWAM

Jesus Film Harvest Partners

Jesus Film Project

Medical Ambassadors International

Neverthrist

SERV International

The Mailbox Club

Impact Beyond Imagination

Consider the potential impact resulting from a $100 donation evenly distributed among these Top 10 Ministries:

146 meals for those facing poverty in Africa

29 individuals making the decision to follow Jesus

13 children enrolled in discipleship programs

4 people gaining access to clean drinking water

3 days of housing for families in need

Demonstrated Results Of Charitable Giving

Previous fundraisers organized by ROIMinistry.org have yielded remarkable results, with over $350,000 raised in the last year alone. These funds have made a tangible difference in the lives of 648,526 individuals, with outcomes such as:

115,980 individuals finding faith in Jesus Christ , with a significant portion joining local churches with 50,604 entering discipleship programs

, with a significant portion joining local churches with 50,604 entering discipleship programs Distribution of 477,673 meals to the underprivileged

Provision of clean water to 14,599 individuals, totaling 5,328,635 cups daily, all dedicated in Jesus's name

Vital hygiene and spiritual development training for 40,274 individuals

Vetting And Accountability

To ensure transparency and accountability, these Top 10 organizations undergo rigorous vetting, including annual audits by independent third-party consultants. This scrutiny guarantees that every dollar donated achieves the maximum possible impact.

Administrative Expenses Covered

It's worth noting that all operating expenses of ROI Ministry, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, are fully covered by dedicated board members. This means every dollar donated directly benefits those in need.

How To Make A Difference This Season

ROIMinistry.org invites individuals to participate in the 2024 World Changers Giving Challenge by visiting the ROI Ministry's website . There, you can review the list of the Top 10 Christian ministries and donate to make a difference.

ABOUT ROI MINISTRY INC.

ROI Ministry , Inc. is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization of marketplace Christian leaders who desire to make the most significant Kingdom impact possible with their God-given resources. 100% of all giving goes to ministry programs that achieve the most significant impact per dollar. The organization does not charge fees and receives no compensation from the ministries supported by the organization. The board members of ROI Ministry cover all the organization's operating expenses. More information can be found at www.roiministry.org .

SOURCE www.ROIministry.org