Top 10 Cruise Line Loyalty Program Rewards for Faithful Cruise Travelers

DETROIT, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise line loyalty programs are a rewards system that earn repeat cruise travelers devoted to specific cruise lines a variety of perks such as:

Special loyalty pricing, which can provide significant savings over time. Member-only activities Complimentary Wi-Fi and internet Complimentary drinks Complimentary specialty dining Concierge service and other valuable amenities Discounted room upgrades, priority check-in Access to private dinners and parties Merchandise discounts and in-cabin amenities In some cases, complimentary cruises or additional days.

Enrollment is offered the first time you cruise with a line, so remember to provide your loyalty number to your CruiseCompete member agent when you book your next cruise for increased benefits and savings.

CruiseCompete provides tips on how to find your cruise line loyalty number (there are a number of ways) and specific instructions by cruise line. To see full details, go to this page: https://www.cruisecompete.com/cruise_line_loyalty_programs.php

There are some lines that may extend loyalty rewards to other brands owned by cruise line parent company as well. Recently, MSC Voyager's Club announced MSC Cruises matches the status for guests' existing cruise, travel or tour operator program with a similar or higher status, meaning travelers can instantly get benefits when joining the MSC Voyager's Club.

Here are many of the cruise lines and their loyalty programs:

AmaWaterways (Privilege Reward Program)

Azamara Club Cruises (Le Club Voyage-Adventurer, Explorer, Discoverer)

Carnival Cruise Line (VIFP – Very Important Fun Person – Club)

Celebrity Cruises (Captain's Club-Preview, Classic, Select, Elite, Elite Plus, Zenith)

Crystal Cruises (Crystal Society)

Cunard (World Club)

Disney Cruise Line (Castaway Club)

Holland America Line (Mariner's Society)

MSC Cruises (Voyagers Club)

Norwegian Cruise Line (Latitudes)

Oceania Cruises (Oceania Club)

Princess Cruises (Captain's Circle)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises (Seven Seas Society)

Royal Caribbean International (Crown & Anchor Society-Emerald, Diamond, Diamond Plus and Pinnacle)

Seabourn (Seabourn Club)

Silversea (Silversea Venetian Society)

Viking Ocean Cruises (Viking Explorer Society)

Viking River Cruises (Viking Explorer Society)

