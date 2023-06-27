NOTTINGHAM, England, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market making refers to an activity wherein an individual, institution, or computer program offers liquidity in the financial markets. The activity is aimed at building efficient markets where price volatility is low. The end goal remains the same in the case of market making in cryptocurrency markets, the ways differ from yesteryear's concept of market making in traditional markets. Antier offers cutting-edge market making services tailored to empower cryptopreneurs to drive success in the fiercely competitive cryptocurrency landscape.

Top 10 Crypto Market Makers in 2023

Crypto Market Making Services – Overview

As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow more competitive, the players in the industry are doing their best to complete trades with minimum latency. It is a herculean task to find counterparties for a trade who are willing to execute trades at a specified price. To eradicate the difficulty and increase the possibility, enter the crypto market making services.

As crypto markets are open 24/7, crypto market making services involve entities that remain active round-the-clock to provide relevant orders consecutively in order to reduce spreads.

Features of an ideal Crypto Market making software

Crypto market making software solutions are automated computer programs that require zero to minimum human intervention to actively trade assets over a crypto exchange. They are efficient at building markets and gaining traction for cryptocurrency trading platforms.

Essential Features of a Crypto Market Making Software include:

1. Relevant Bid-Ask Orders

2. Real-Time Adjustability to Fluctuating Markets

3. Automated Trading Round-the-clock

4. Transparent Market Making

5. Order Book Aggregation

6. Low Latency Market Making

7. Real-time access to data

8. Risk Management

9. Multi-strategy support

10. Easily Configurable API

Top 10 Crypto Market Making software development companies in 2023

1. Antier

Antier Solutions is one of the top-notch blockchain development companies known for their neoteric approach to offering crypto market making services. They develop bespoke crypto market maker that excels at mitigating the risks of slippage by offering relevant bid-ask orders 24/7. The software supports multiple strategies and lets the market makers experiment with new strategies too.

2. Openware

Openware offers Arkebot, an innovative market-making and liquidity provision bot. The open-source bot is capable of executing bespoke strategies on centralized and decentralized trading platforms.

3. Empirica

Empirica's crypto market making software specializes in providing liquidity in thin markets. The software package is capable of increasing the depth of order books effectively.

4. GSR

GSR is one of the Top Crypto Market Makers aimed at supplying unwavering liquidity to cryptocurrency trading platforms.

5. Acheron

Archeron Trading is an advanced crypto market maker that leverages innovative algorithmic trading tools with human oversight to ensure seamless market making.

6. Algoz

The state-of-art crypto market maker is meticulously made to let traders benefit from the market comprehensively. It is rigged out with advanced algorithmic tools that help traders and market makers to analyze markets, and create and implement market making strategies.

7. FalconX

The incredible market maker offers substantial liquidity to projects and ensures low latency, large order capacity, and automatic trading execution.

8. Alpha Theta

Alpha theta aims to create more efficient and secure trading markets. It brings more depth to order books by shortening the bid-ask spreads.

9. Winterminute

Winterminute utilizes an algorithmic cryptocurrency market maker that uses an algorithmic trading engine to maintain liquidity across multiple markets and trading platforms.

10. Jump Trading

Jump Trading is another top crypto market maker aimed at offering liquidity for spots and derivatives markets. It facilitates the efficient execution of large orders without impacting the markets and therefore increases its credibility as a crypto market maker.

Conclusion

The above mentioned are top crypto market makers for your platform. Like other software products, each one of them comes with its advantages and limitations.

If any market maker or a cryptocurrency trading platform owner is interested to raise the efficacy of operations within their business, they can get bespoke crypto market making software built as per their requirements. Hire Antier and get crypto market maker rigged out with industry-leading features.

