Top 10 Cyber Monday Mattress Deals provided by Sleep Technologies

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you haven't had enough holiday shopping, it's not too late to score a great deal on the one thing you'll actually use the most – a new mattress. And in the spirit of Cyber Monday, we've found the best mattress deals that can be purchased online, and shipped right to your front door, so you can avoid the crowds. Here's our pick of the Top 10 best Cyber Monday mattress deals, as provided by each brand's website.

1. PlushBeds

PlushBeds Organic Latex Mattress made with solid 100% pure natural latex, organic wool and organic cotton. The Top 10 Cyber Monday Mattress Deals of 2019

If you're looking to upgrade to an organic mattress, PlushBeds is offering up to $1,250 off their organic latex mattresses, plus they're giving away up to $400 in free bedding with every mattress purchase. There are steep discounts on memory foam & sofa mattresses as well, so you can make your holiday guests feel more comfortable this year. Use code CYBER19 at checkout.

2. Tuft & Needle

Memory foam mattress giant Tuft & Needle is offering $200 off any size Tuft & Needle Mint™ mattress, $300 off any size Tuft & Needle Hybrid mattress, and 15% off any size Original T&N mattress, As well as discounts on select Bedding and Furniture. No coupon code needed for discounts.

3. Latex for Less

Labeled as America's most affordable natural mattress, if you're looking for a value based, 100% natural latex mattress, you won't find a better price than at Latex for Less. Use code CYBER2019 to take an extra $175 off your mattress purchase with free shipping.

4. Casper

Casper is advertising its best sale offer ever – 15% off select mattresses, with even more savings if you also purchase an adjustable base. But act fast, because savings end on Cyber Monday at midnight.

5. Leesa

Leesa is also advertising its best offer ever, with $200 off the Leesa Original Mattress, $300 off the Leesa Hybrid Mattress, and $400 off the Leesa Legend Mattress. You can also score up to $345 off adjustable bases, as well as 15% off selected accessories. No coupon code is needed for sale pricing.

6. Eco Terra Beds

Eco friendly latex hybrid mattress company Eco Terra Beds is offering $175 off all mattress purchases with free shipping. Use coupon code CYBER2019 at checkout.

7. Purple

Purple is offering up to $500 off all mattresses if you also purchase a set of pillows, a mattress protector, and a sheet set. No coupon code is needed.

8. Nectar

Nectar is offering a $100 off all memory foam mattresses, and including 2 free memory foam pillows with every purchase. No coupon code is needed.

9. Lull

Gel memory foam mattress company Lull is offering $200 off all mattresses. Sale ends on 12/2, and no coupon code is needed for the discount.

10. Molecule

Molecule is offering 25% off site wide on all mattresses, toppers, bedding, & pet beds. This 25% off discount appears stackable with their other long-term offers on their site, like receiving a free pillow with every topper purchase. Use coupon code CYBER25 at checkout for the discount.

