Top 10 European Soccer Leagues Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship Analysis Report 2023-2024: Gambling Remains the Most Prominent with 42 Active Sponsorship Deals Despite Travel Sector Being the Lead Spender

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship in the Top 10 European Soccer Leagues, 2023-24 - Analyzing Biggest Deals, Sports League, Brands and Case Studies" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores a comparable overview and analysis to the front-of-shirt market in European soccer for the 2023-24 season.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the ever-changing commercial landscape in European football, particularly focusing on the most lucrative sponsorship contracts available to clubs. The report meticulously examines each of the top ten leading leagues in Europe individually before offering a comprehensive comparison of how they measure up against other major European football leagues.

Notably, the travel and tourism industry continues to be the leading spender in this space across Europe. However, it is the gambling sector that remains the most prominent, boasting an impressive tally of 42 active sponsorship deals. Of special note, the Italian Serie A league has emerged as the frontrunner, with the highest number of new shirt partnerships announced in the past 12 months.

The report provides an insightful overview of each club's sponsorship deals in every European market this season. It offers a thorough comparison from an annual financial perspective, as well as a detailed examination of the contract terms being inked. This includes an analysis of the duration and scope of each signed shirt deal for the current season. The report's findings offer a clear and comprehensive comparison of each league against one another, shedding light on the evolving landscape over the past 12 months.


Scope

The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in topflight soccer offering bespoke insight as to how the market appeal is continuing to evolve. Primary front-of-shirt rights are worth millions each season, and this report identifies where the money is being spend and from which sectors and parts of the world this money is coming from.

Reasons to Buy

Soccer is the biggest sport in the world, and there is much global appeal to the biggest domestic leagues in European soccer. The report goes into in-depth detail about the ten biggest leagues in Europe and offers key insights and understanding.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Overall Market

3. League Breakdown

4. Brand/Partner Breakdown

5. Appendix

