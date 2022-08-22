Top 10 Finalists Selected to Roll into the Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Finals!

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Top 10 Finalists have been chosen to move on to the Contest Finals in the 16th Charm Weddings Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest on September 15, 2022!

Two months ago, designers were asked to create a Toilet Paper Wedding Dress and Headpiece using only Toilet Paper, Tape, Glue and Needle and Thread. Makers have worked on their masterpieces since and the very best have been selected from more than 1500 entries!

Donna Vincler Top Ten Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Entry 2022 Ronaldo Cruz Top Ten Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Entry 2022

Lucy Akelo of Brookhaven, GA, Toni Araujo of Frisco, TX, Paula Broussard of Redondo Beach, CA, Frank Cazares of Palm Springs, CA, Ronaldo Cruz of Chesapeake VA, Ann Garland of Santa Rosa, CA, Susan Nicholson of Kennesaw, GA, Gale Ruppel of House Springs, MO, Carol Touchstone of Pompano Beach, FL and Donna Vincler of Brentwood, TN will all travel to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where their entries will be showcased and judged.

The dresses and headpieces are judged on Beauty, Creativity, Originality, Workmanship, and the Use of Toilet Paper. The Grand Prize winner will walk away with the $10,000 grand prize! A second and third place winner will be named and will win $5000 and $2500 respectively. Contest fans can now vote for the Fan Favorite through the CharmWeddings.com and TPDressContest.com websites and will be awarded $1000.

Emmy Nominee and Broadway Star Paige Davis will Host the Finale Runway event at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort on Thursday, September 15, 2022! Live models will strut the creations! Charm Weddings' Susan Bain and Laura Gawne will judge the entries live along with a VIP Judge from Ripley's Believe it or Not!

Charm Weddings' Susan Bain said, "We are excited to be back and highlight these talented designers after a two-year pandemic hiatus!" Her partner Laura Gawne added "The designers this year did not disappoint, and we know everyone will be surprised and amazed!"

About Charm Weddings

CharmWeddings.com was founded by sister team Laura Gawne and Susan Bain 19 years ago. They share wedding tips and ideas online and across social media platforms to help engaged couples and their families. Laura and Susan created the World-Famous Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest 18 years ago to engage their readers and to attract a wider audience. To find out more about Charm Weddings and the contest please visit www.CharmWeddings.com or www.TPDressContest.com

Media Contacts:

For CharmWeddings.com and TPDressContest.com

Susan Bain 305-798-2520 [email protected]

SOURCE Charm Weddings