SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid travelers usually opt for experiences over material objects, but whether you have a backpacker in your life, cyclist, or fan of luxury cruises, there's something here for every type of traveler. Explore this list of top 10 gifts for people who love to travel, curated by Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc. and snag the perfect gift your adventure-loving friend.

Homesick Candle – Even the most seasoned travelers get homesick. Put your traveler in a better mood with one of these candles to remind them of that special place they call home. Instant Pot – This multi-use pressure cooker makes cooking quick and easy. Travelers can even take it with them on trips to prepare budget friendly and easy to clean up meals. State Park Annual Pass – Gift a year of unlimited outdoor adventures. Hydroflask Water Bottle – This stainless steel water bottle keeps drinks hot or cold for hours, ideal for quenching any trekker's thirst. Emergency Assistance Plus® (EA+®) Membership – Protect your traveler on every trip they take with an annual EA+ membership. Whether it's a road trip or flight overseas, this program offers customized medical, security, and travel assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Restaurant Gift Card – Give the gift of a gourmet experience with a gift card to a unique restaurant either locally or in a new travel destination. Streaming Subscription – After a long day of traveling it can be nice to log in to Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime from a hotel or Airbnb and relax with a favorite show. International Travel Plug Adaptor – Make charging electronics abroad easier with a travel plug adaptor. Zoo Membership – Get up close and personal with some of the most exotic animals on earth by visiting a nearby zoo and experience a local adventure. Cooking Class – Traveling far isn't required to experience a new and delightful cuisine. Purchase a cooking class and embark on a culinary adventure.

Worldwide Rescue & Security, Inc., a division of AGIA Affinity Services, is a leading provider of emergency travel protection and rescue and security products. Each year, Worldwide Rescue & Security protects hundreds of thousands of customers in the event of a medical emergency or security situations. For more information, please visit www.emergencyassistanceplus.com.

