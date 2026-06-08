Top 10 Global Hotel Group Engages PHAL, the First Agentic AI Embedded Operator Advisory for Hospitality

Singapore-headquartered PHAL establishes the first Agentic AI Embedded Operator Advisory for Hospitality with a corporate engagement shaping outcomes across thousands of hotels in Asia Pacific.

PHAL • is a Sanskrit word meaning • fruit, outcome, consequence

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PHAL today commenced its inaugural mandate at the corporate office of one of the world's Top 10 hotel groups, embedded with the group's Asia Pacific leadership and anchored on Finance transformation. This makes PHAL the first Agentic AI Embedded Operator Advisory firm engaged at a Top 10 global hotel group.

Saurabh Prakash, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, PHAL

PHAL is the first to combine an embedded operator model, a hospitality-specific Agentic AI methodology, and a founder with 25 years across Marriott International, Radisson Hotel Group, TSA (now FPG Group), and Millennium Hotels and Resorts, where Saurabh Prakash, CEO and Founder, most recently served as Global Chief Operating Officer (Interim) and Chief Commercial Officer.

"Hotels do not have a data problem. They have a decision problem. For 25 years across global hotel chains, I have lived inside the operating reality that most consulting firms can only describe from the outside. PHAL is built to execute the solution together with its clients."

— Saurabh Prakash, CEO and Founder, PHAL

PHAL OS sits at the corporate and hotel leadership layer as an agentic intelligence above the technology stack hospitality groups already own, routing cross-silo decisions to leadership in a single daily briefing. Four agents aligned to the Balanced Scorecard (Performance, Profit, Preference and People) structure the system; the Profit agent anchors the inaugural Finance transformation mandate. Future deployment extends PHAL OS to property level on a subscription model. Conversations with major hotel groups are already underway.

"PHAL OS is what I wish had existed when I was on the other side of the table. It amplifies, not replaces, what the world's hospitality technology partners have built, and gives institutions the speed of decision the next decade demands."

— Saurabh Prakash

MIT NANDA's "State of AI in Business 2025" indicates 95% of enterprise AI initiatives fail to reach the P&L, with hospitality showing the widest gap. PHAL's thesis: the gap is not software. It is the absence of an embedded operator inside the Agentic AI build. Early dialogues with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have reinforced PHAL's conviction that this is a journey the industry must navigate together.

ABOUT PHAL

PHAL (Prakash Hospitality Advisory Pte Ltd) is the first Agentic AI Embedded Operator Advisory for Hospitality. PHAL operates embedded retainers through PHAL OS, its purpose-built Agentic AI operating system; following the mandate, PHAL OS extends at property level on a subscription model. PHAL takes its name from the Sanskrit phal (फल), meaning fruit, outcome and consequence. More at phal.sg.

MEDIA CONTACT

Saurabh Prakash

Chief Executive Officer and Founder, PHAL

E: [email protected]

M: +65 9722 3868

W: www.phal.sg

SOURCE PHAL