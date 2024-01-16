Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Building Construction for 2024: Drones and Robotics to Advance Construction Site Safety and Security

The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Building Construction, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the top growth opportunities for the building construction market in 2024. Material shortages, price inflation, logistics issues, and labor deficiencies are top challenges in the building construction market. These challenges resulted in the market's sluggish growth in 2023, which will only show a modest recovery of above 5% growth from 2024 onward. Building construction will be increasingly technology-enabled.

Digital technologies and software will continue to make inroads in building construction and support internal processes and sustainability efforts. Investments in platforms and as-a-service business models will become increasingly relevant in this market.

Improving sustainability performance will become the focus of the building construction industry, which includes green buildings, buildings with a low carbon footprint, and green construction practices. Sustainability will become part of market participants' business resilience and key performance indicators (KPIs). Therefore, market participants will need to invest in technologies, including digital applications, to support sustainable construction processes and partner with relevant industry leaders or experts in sustainability solutions.

Additionally, participants will need to establish close partnerships with digital technology providers to develop sustainability solutions that improve the efficiency of resources used in buildings and thus reduce carbon emissions and waste generation.

Top Growth Opportunities for 2024

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Residential Construction to Remain as Key Priority
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Electrification to Propel Energy-efficient Buildings
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Tools to Facilitate Building Construction Projects
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Prefabrication Technology to Gain Preference
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Sustainable Building Construction Materials to Expand in Adoption
  • Growth Opportunity 6: New Business Models to Revolutionize Buildings' Life Cycle Management
  • Growth Opportunity 7: Smart Lighting and HVAC to Support Buildings Decarbonization
  • Growth Opportunity 8: Drones and Robotics to Advance Construction Site Safety and Security
  • Growth Opportunity 9: Construction Waste Management to Advance Industry Circularity
  • Growth Opportunity 10: Sustainability and Future of Workforce to Transform Property Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8y89j

News Releases in Similar Topics

