Top 10 Jungle Releases 2018 Personal Loan Reviews

DALLAS, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Top 10 Jungle, a leading provider of online reviews and slick digital content, has just released its 2018 Personal Loan Reviews earlier this week.
"The top personal lenders are different today. The internet has made things easy and you do not need to go through the hassle of walking into your bank to get a loan," said Benny Alvarez, Top 10 Jungle spokesman. "Today's lenders understand the importance of the internet in their operations and that is why online lending has become one of the most competitive sectors on the web."
The Federal Reserve has just confirmed that consumer borrowing rose in October more than any other month in 2017. Total credit rose $20.5 billion. Non-revolving debt outstanding climbed $12.2 billion. Revolving credit outstanding increased $8.3 billion.
Top 10 Jungle reviews hundreds of companies across dozens of industries. Recently, popular personal lenders like EVEN Financial, Sofi and MyInstantOffer have been added to the roster covered by company analysts.
