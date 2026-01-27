Top 10% of U.S. Households Now Drive Majority of Consumer Spending, and $544 Billion in Annual Leisure Travel

Resonance Consultancy releases the 2026 Future of Luxury Travel , a report and original research documenting a structural shift in the travel economy as affluent Americans take more trips, spend significantly more per journey, and reshape hospitality investment from ski resorts to cruise ships.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The Top 10% and Top 1% of American households now account for more than half of all U.S. consumer spending. This dominance is most acute in travel and tourism, where their collective leisure expenditure is projected to reach $544 billion in 2026, according to new research from Resonance Consultancy, a leading advisor in placemaking and place marketing, specializing in strategy and research for destinations, real estate developers, and hospitality operators.

Resonance Consultancy presents the 2026 Future of Luxury Travel, a report and original research documenting a structural shift in the travel economy as affluent Americans take more trips, spend significantly more per journey, and reshape hospitality investment from ski resorts to cruise ships. (CNW Group/Resonance Consultancy Ltd.)

The finding comes from Resonance's 2026 Future of Luxury Travel , a longitudinal study tracking affluent American travelers since 2007, conducted in partnership with research firm Léger.

Based on surveys of 1,050 Top-10% households (annual income $240K–$600K and/or net worth $1.5M–$13M) and 451 Top-1% households (income $600K+ and/or net worth $13M+), the report reveals a travel economy increasingly concentrated among a relatively small cohort whose behavior determines where capital flows, which destinations grow, and which hospitality models deliver the best ROI.

"Affluent travelers aren't a niche segment anymore – they're the structural foundation of the leisure travel economy," says Chris Fair, President & CEO of Resonance Consultancy. "Understanding this group isn't optional for destinations or hospitality operators. It's the difference between growth and stagnation."

Trip Frequency and Spending Surge Since 2022

The Top 10% now take an average of 4.3 leisure trips per year; the Top 1% take 6, which is more than double the 2.8-trip average for U.S. travelers overall. More striking: the percentage of Top-10% travelers taking 6–11 trips annually jumped from 11% in 2022 to 18% in 2025. Among the Top 1%, that figure rose from 15% to 27%.

Per-trip spending has increased sharply: the Top 10% now spend an average of $7,900 per trip (up from $5,100 in 2022), while the Top 1% spend $12,400 (up from $8,400). For context, the average U.S. traveler spends $3,700 per trip.

In 2026 and beyond, the wealthiest U.S. families have become the main force keeping the global travel industry moving forward.

Wellness, Longevity and Ultra-Luxury Cruising Accelerate

Resonance's data points to three demand dynamics reshaping luxury supply:

Wellness and longevity travel is surging: Among Top-1% travelers, 34% are planning a trip primarily for health and wellness in the next 12 months, up from 23% in 2019. For the Top 10%, that figure is 21%, versus 15% in 2019. The shift reflects growing interest in longevity science, biometric diagnostics, and regenerative therapies, now embedded in high-end resort programming stretching from Costa Rica to Saudi Arabia's AMAALA development.



Cruising is rebounding, with growing interest among the most affluent: Interest in cruising among Top-1% travelers jumped from 37% in 2019 to 53% in 2025 – a market ultra-luxury entrants including Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Four Seasons (launching 2026), and Aman at Sea (2027) are hoping to capture. These vessels carry fewer than 300 guests and blur the line between resort and ship, offering scarcity and service levels closer to land-based luxury than traditional cruising.



"New-scale" hospitality is replacing legacy luxury: Hotel development is bifurcating. Mid-scale commodity projects struggle to secure financing, while luxury resorts under 150 keys – often paired with branded residences, villas, and private clubs – continue to attract capital. Recent openings reflect this: Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Costa Rica (107 rooms), Six Senses Rome (96 rooms), and La Valise Mazunte in Mexico (6 suites). STR data confirms luxury chain-scale average daily rates grew 5.7% in 2025, while mid-scale and economy segments saw near-zero growth.

Geographic Shifts: Canada Tops Europe, Costa Rica Challenges the Caribbean

Resonance's findings reveal unexpected destination momentum:

Canada now ranks as the #1 international destination for affluent U.S. travelers, narrowly surpassing Mexico: Among Top-10% households, 26% intend to visit Canada in the next 12–18 months; among the Top 1%, 34% do. Proximity, airlift, safety, and the ability to combine nature, cities, and culture within a single itinerary are driving demand, particularly from coastal U.S. origin markets where affluent populations concentrate.



Costa Rica is gaining share from the Caribbean: Interest in Central America among Top-1% travelers has roughly doubled since 2019, with 18% planning to visit Costa Rica in the next 12–24 months, more than any single Caribbean destination. A wave of branded development (Waldorf Astoria Punta Cacique, Nekajui Ritz Reserve, the forthcoming St. Regis Papagayo) and expanded nonstop air service from U.S. gateways have repositioned the country from eco-tourism niche to mainstream luxury market.



The Middle East is competing for "dream trip" mindshare among younger affluent travelers: Interest in the region among Top-1% travelers more than doubled from 6% in 2019 to 13% in 2025, with Dubai emerging as a center of gravity. Among affluent travelers aged 18–34, 26% intend to visit, a signal that younger cohorts are trading Caribbean familiarity for Middle Eastern novelty.

Strategic Implications for Hospitality and Real Estate

The report, developed in collaboration with architecture and design firm Hart Howerton, outlines five imperatives for destinations, developers, and operators:

Anchor strategy in affluent demand: Understand origin markets, psychographics, and risk thresholds rather than defaulting to legacy luxury playbooks. Make experiences the core product: Prioritize nature, culture, learning, wellness, and longevity over amenities and square footage. Design for authenticity and resilience: Create place-based offerings that remain compelling as external conditions shift. Curate ecosystems, not isolated assets: Integrate hotels, residences, clubs, and programming into coherent platforms. Master omnichannel and AI visibility: Ensure inventory, pricing, and narratives are legible across brand-direct platforms, OTAs, advisor networks, card portals, and AI interfaces.

"The affluent travel market is robust, but it's also more concentrated – and more exposed – than ever," Fair says. "Any serious growth or resilience strategy has to start with a rigorous understanding of this group. That's what this research provides."

About the Research

The 2026 Future of Luxury Travel is based on surveys of 1,050 Top-10% U.S. households and 451 Top-1% households, conducted August 13 – September 7, 2025, in partnership with Léger. Resonance has tracked affluent American travelers since 2007, providing longitudinal insight into shifting behaviors across economic cycles. The 2026 report was developed in collaboration with Hart Howerton.

Availability

The full report is available free from Resonance Consultancy here. To request a printed copy or discuss strategic applications, contact:

Tom Gierasimczuk

VP, Communications, Resonance Consultancy

+1-604-649-8664

[email protected]

About Resonance Consultancy

Resonance Consultancy is a leading advisor in placemaking and place marketing, specializing in strategy and research for destinations, real estate developers, and hospitality operators. The firm combines expertise in consumer research, brand strategy and communications to make places more valuable and more vibrant.

About Hart Howerton

Hart Howerton is an architecture, planning and design practice collaborating with developers, destinations and hospitality brands to create enduring, place-based environments.

About Léger

Léger is a market research firm and long-standing partner supporting Resonance's affluent traveler research.

SOURCE Resonance Consultancy Ltd.