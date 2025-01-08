Marijuana Exposures Drop for First Time in Six Years

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets can encounter a multitude of potential toxins every day, but the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline have released their annual list of the Top10 Pet Poisons of 2024 based on actual caller data.

"In 2024, there was a 24.7% decrease in the number of calls regarding marijuana compared to 2023." Post this Chubbs, a playful pooch from North Carolina, is one of thousands of pets who were helped in 2024 by the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline.

"Although there are thousands of potential toxins, some items rise to the top of the list every year," said Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist and director of Veterinary Medicine at Pet Poison Helpline. "Although this year's lists for dogs and cats is very similar to 2023, the order has changed slightly and the differences between dogs and cats continues to be significant."

The Top 10 Pet Poisons of 2024 for dogs were:

"One shift we saw from 2023 to 2024 was bromethalin (rodenticide) moved up the list two places from fifth to third place," Dr. Schmid explained. "Carprofen also moved up one place from tenth to ninth. Carprofen calls are predominantly due to the wrong pet ingesting the medication or an overdose occurring, not from normal therapeutic use."

The Top 10 Pet Poisons of 2024 for cats were:

"As you can see, the list of Top 10 Pet Poisons for cats is significantly different than it is for dogs," Dr. Schmid said. "The biggest difference is that specific lilies are extremely dangerous to cats, while chocolate is the biggest temptation for dogs, based on the calls received to our call center."

Marijuana continues to be a major concern for dog owners. As more and more states legalized medical and recreational marijuana, Pet Poison Helpline saw a significant increase in THC-related exposures. In fact, from 2019 to 2023, there was a 430% increase in marijuana-related calls.

In 2024, there was a 24.7% decrease in the number of calls regarding marijuana compared to 2023, but it was not enough to knock it out of sixth place on the dog list. "We've done a significant amount of educational outreach around the dangers of THC exposure, so I'd like to think our efforts helped move the needle in the right direction," Dr. Schmid explained.

"Even if you don't use marijuana, your pet can still be exposed," Dr. Schmid added. "We've seen cases where dogs have gotten into a neighbor's pot brownies, or a visitor brings a THC-infused treat into a pet's environment without the owner's knowledge. Based on our call data, dogs are far more likely to be attracted to marijuana than cats."

About Pet Poison Helpline

Pet Poison Helpline®, your trusted source for toxicology and pet health advice in times of potential emergency, is available 24 hours, seven days a week for pet owners and veterinary professionals who require assistance treating a potentially poisoned pet. Per incident and subscription service options are available. We are an independent, nationally recognized animal poison control center triple licensed by the Boards of Veterinary Medicine, Medicine and Pharmacy providing unmatched professional leadership and expertise. Our veterinarians and board-certified toxicologists provide treatment advice for all species, including dogs, cats, birds, small mammals, large animals and exotic species. As the most cost-effective option for animal poison control care, Pet Poison Helpline's fee of $85 per incident includes follow-up consultations for the duration of the case. The company also offers pethelpline(SM) and pethelplinePRO(SM) subscription services directly to pet lovers. Based in Minneapolis, Pet Poison Helpline is available in North America by calling 800-213-6680. Additional information can be found online at www.petpoisonhelpline.com.

Contact: Curtis Steinhoff

Pet Poison Helpline®

(602) 300-8466

[email protected]

SOURCE Pet Poison Helpline