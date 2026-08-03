Top 10 Real Estate News: July's Most Interesting Real Estate & Home News

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A look at America's most interesting real estate news. Top 10 Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

America's Top 10 Real Estate News

Expensive Homes of America's Founding Fathers

If they were alive today, America's founding fathers would own some very valuable real estate. George Washington's Mount Vernon, with 11,000 square feet on the Potomac River and 7,600 acres, might be the most expensive home in the country, worth as much as $483 million. Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, with 11,000 square feet and 2,500 acres, near Charlottesville, Virginia, would be worth about $400 million. And Alexander Hamilton's Manhattan townhouse with 5,000 square feet and a prime location would probably sell for about $20 to $35 million.

Internationals Buying Way Less US Real Estate

The money that internationals spend on US real estate has plummeted in the last 10 years. In the 12 months ending in March 2016, international buyers purchased approximately 215,000 US homes while spending about $103 billion. From April 2025 through March 2026, internationals bought only 67,100 US homes, spending just $45 billion, which was the lowest number since 2009. Prior to 2015, internationals routinely bought over 200,000 US homes per year, with dollar volumes peaking at an all-time high of $153 billion in March 2017. With 20% of international buyers last year, Florida home buyers have been the largest share of foreign buyers for over 15 years.

US Pending Home Sales Fall, Ending Four-Month Positive Streak

According to the National Association of Realtors, pending home sales for June decreased marginally on an annual basis, with a greater month-over-month loss as a challenging economic climate keeps many potential buyers on the sidelines. The June decline ended a four-month streak of gains.

Florida Construction Permits Surge

A total of 7,477 new residential construction permits were issued in Florida's main metropolitan regions in June, a 17% rise from May. In the five Florida regions covered by the research (Tampa, Southwest Florida, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Southeast Florida), the permits amounted to almost $2.68 billion in planned construction. Approximately $357,900 was the average permitted construction value.

Five US States Without a Sales Tax

There are five states without a state sales tax: Delaware, Alaska, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon. Delaware is the only state without a state sales tax or a local sales tax. Oregon has no state sales tax and only one city with a local tax.

Americans Want Walkable Neighborhoods

Although the United States is well known for its car culture, according to a recent National Association of Realtors survey, 82% of Americans say that a neighborhood that offers an easy walk to shops and parks is important when deciding where to buy a home. And nearly two-thirds said they would pay more to live in a community with good walkability to parks, shops and restaurants.

Half of Americans Targeted By Fraudsters

According to a new TransUnion report, 47% of American consumers were targets of fraud in 2026. Technology has made it cheap and easy for fraudsters to spam consumers by the thousands, and the problem is probably going to become much worse.

Transportation Costs Can Trump High Home Costs

To solve the affordability problems from high prices and mortgage rates, some people buy a home far from where they work and socialize. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, half of household spending in 2024 went toward housing (33%) and transportation (17%). That is changing the math behind the traditional home buying recommendation to "drive until you qualify," particularly in areas that lack public transportation.

The savings from a less expensive, more distant property can quickly be negated by a hefty car expense. And since only 6% of US homes are located close to rail transit, location can have a greater influence on housing affordability than interest rates or the price of a home.

US Home Sales & Prices Are Going Up

According to the National Association of Realtors, sales of all types of existing homes increased 2.8% year over year in June to an annualized rate of 4.09 million, and the median sales price reached a record high of $440,600 for all housing types. On an annual basis, condo prices increased 1.6% to $380,000, and single-family home prices increased 1.8% to $446,400.

Miami Home Sales Up 26% In June

The pace of Miami home sales jumped 25.6% year over year in June to 7,055 transactions, according to the latest REMAX National Housing Report. Miami's home sales were the second biggest increase of the month after Detroit, where home sales jumped 26.1%.

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SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals