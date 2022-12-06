Top 10 Retailer Chooses QuintessenceLabs for Quantum Encryption Advanced Data Security

Migration from RSA DPM to QuintessenceLabs' Trusted Security Foundation enables PCI compliance for quantum age

CANBERRA, Australia and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuintessenceLabs , an industry leader in quantum cybersecurity, announced today that one of the leading home retailers has migrated from RSA DPM to the QuintessenceLabs' Trusted Security Foundation® (TSF®) key and policy manager to ensure the security of its transactional data. This capability will enable the retailer to achieve Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance while preparing it for the age of quantum computer-based threats.

QuintessenceLabs' TSF key and policy manager delivers secure, centralized, and highly interoperable key and policy management across any organization. As a virtual machine or hardware appliance, the TSF key and policy manager can manage keys over their full life cycle, implement strong object and user policy management, and offers built-in replication — up to 16 nodes for maximum availability.

TSF key and policy manager supports non-profit standards body OASIS Open's Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) and can be seamlessly integrated into legacy infrastructure such as IBM, HP, Oracle and NetApp, with minimal disruption and delay. The TSF key and policy manager also supports thousands of end-client systems, tens of millions of keys, and transaction rates of 8,000 key requests per minute per node.

QuintessenceLabs uses quantum technology to generate a unique level of randomness, resulting in decryption numbers, encryption keys, or other security objects that have true entropy, compared to other sources that don't have this degree of randomness. This makes them virtually unhackable, even by quantum computers.

"Encryption key management is one of the biggest challenges in post-quantum data security, and as a result transactional data is at risk due to 'harvest now, decrypt later' attacks," said CRO Silvio Pappalardo for QuintessenceLabs. "Adopting strong post-quantum encryption keys now can protect against these attacks while strengthening PCI compliance posture."

More information on QuintessenceLabs' Trusted Security Foundation® (TSF® ) key and policy manager can be found at: https://www.quintessencelabs.com/

About QuintessenceLabs

QuintessenceLabs is a global leader in post-quantum cybersecurity. The company offers a suite of solutions and services ranging from qStream, the world's fastest quantum random number generator to qOptica a continuously variable quantum key distribution system which is underpinned by the Trusted Security Foundation (TSF), the industry's most secure encryption key management platform. The company is currently working with governments and organizations worldwide to secure the post-quantum computing future. For more information, visit www.quintessencelabs.com or connect on LinkedIn

