Top 10 ServiceNow Services Providers Analysis Report 2019: Accenture, Acorio, Cognizant, DXC, Evergreen Systems, EY, Fujitsu, HCL, IBM, Infosys, KPMG, Linium, Trianz, Wipro

The 2019 Top 10 ServiceNow Services report examines how service providers are evolving their offerings and capabilities in the highly competitive ServiceNow Services market.

The report investigates how providers are differentiating themselves in terms of execution and innovation capabilities in key dimensions, including reach, breadth, and scale, investment roadmap, and the all-important Voice of the Customer measurement.

What you'll know after reading

How providers are building out talent pools to meet the increasing demand for ServiceNow services.

Which providers have a clear investment roadmap for their ServiceNow practice

Which providers are moving growing their ESM capabilities to extend the value of ServiceNow across client businesses

How providers are investing in IP and Accelerators to bring more value to clients

Service providers covered

Accenture

Acorio

Cognizant

DXC

Evergreen Systems

EY

Fujitsu

HCL

IBM

Infosys

KPMG

Linium

Trianz

Wipro

