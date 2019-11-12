Top 10 ServiceNow Services Providers Analysis Report 2019: Accenture, Acorio, Cognizant, DXC, Evergreen Systems, EY, Fujitsu, HCL, IBM, Infosys, KPMG, Linium, Trianz, Wipro
Nov 12, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 10 ServiceNow Services 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
The 2019 Top 10 ServiceNow Services report examines how service providers are evolving their offerings and capabilities in the highly competitive ServiceNow Services market.
The report investigates how providers are differentiating themselves in terms of execution and innovation capabilities in key dimensions, including reach, breadth, and scale, investment roadmap, and the all-important Voice of the Customer measurement.
What you'll know after reading
- How providers are building out talent pools to meet the increasing demand for ServiceNow services.
- Which providers have a clear investment roadmap for their ServiceNow practice
- Which providers are moving growing their ESM capabilities to extend the value of ServiceNow across client businesses
- How providers are investing in IP and Accelerators to bring more value to clients
Service providers covered
- Accenture
- Acorio
- Cognizant
- DXC
- Evergreen Systems
- EY
- Fujitsu
- HCL
- IBM
- Infosys
- KPMG
- Linium
- Trianz
- Wipro
