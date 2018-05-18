Top 10 Technologies in Microelectronics 2018: Data Storage, Power Semiconductors, Intelligent Chips, Flexible Electronics Drive Opportunities

Microelectronics is undergoing a phenomenal transformation while being in sync with technological advancements such as IoT (internet of Things) or AI (artificial Intelligence) observed across the globe.

Data storage such as hybrid cloud storage, next generation displays such as MicroLED displays, wireless charging, flexible electronics, GaN-based power electronics and structural electronics are key innovations, which will have a significant impact across industries ranging from banking, education to aerospace and defense.

The technology and innovation research report covers the top 10 Microelectronics technologies that will have highest impact in the near-to medium-term. Key technologies in the Microelectronics cluster were evaluated to arrive at the top 10 technologies for 2018. The technologies were selected after critical evaluation of an exhaustive list of technologies using TechVision's proprietary selection methodology. The research service assesses technologies from various aspects such as nature of disruption, key technology drivers, market potential, patents, funding, applications and megatrends impacted.

The top 10 technologies covered in this research service are AI chips, Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe), GaNtronics, Micro-LED, Hybrid Cloud Storage, VCSE Laser, Wearables, Wireless Charging, Structural Electronics and Flexible Electronics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



1.1 Viewpoint on the Microelectronics Industry - Data Storage, Displays, and Wireless Charging are Key Technologies

1.2 Future Perspective

1.3 The Road Ahead



2. AI Chips



2.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

2.2 Patent Trend Analysis

2.3 Key Funding Trends

2.4 Application Diversity

2.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

2.6 Viewpoint on Growth Opportunities



3. Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe)



3.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

3.2 Innovations Focus on Improving Read/Write Speed and IOPSUnmet Needs, Drivers, and Challenges

3.3 Patent Trends and Funding Scenario

3.4 Stakeholder Ecosystem

3.5 Market Potential - Flash and SSD will Contribute to Drive Growth

3.6 Application Diversity - BFSI, Education, Gaming, and Healthcare are High Impact Sectors



4. GaNtronics



4.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

4.2 Innovations Focus on Harnessing the Inherent Potential of GaN

4.3 Patent Trends and Funding Scenario

4.4 Stakeholder Ecosystem

4.5 GaN LEDs and GaN Semiconductors are Key Market Revenue Contributors

4.6 Energy, Lighting, Environment, and Media are High Impact Sectors



5. Micro-LED



5.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

5.2 Patent Trend Analysis

5.3 Key Funding Trends

5.4 Application Diversity - Consumer Electronics will be Early Adopter of Micro LEDs

5.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

5.6 Viewpoint on Growth Opportunities



6. Hybrid Cloud Storage



6.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

6.2 Innovations Focus on Developing Cloud Gateways and Data Security

6.3 Patent Trend Analysis and Funding Scenario

6.4 Stakeholder Ecosystem

6.5 Market Potential - Data Backup will be the Key Driver for Growth

6.6 Application Diversity - Sports, Education, Retail, Media, and Healthcare are High Impact Sectors



7. VCSE Laser



7.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

7.2 Patent Trend Analysis

7.3 Key Funding Trends

7.4 Application Diversity - Consumer Electronics and Data Centers are Key Target Markets

7.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

7.6 Viewpoint on Growth Opportunities



8. Wearables



8.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

8.2 End Users' Awareness on the Capabilities of Wearables Encourages Adoption

8.3 China and the US Lead the World in the Number of Patents Published for Wearables

8.4 Healthcare and Consumer Electronics are High Impact Sectors

8.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem



9. Wireless Charging



9.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

9.2 Key Factors Driving and Hindering Adoption

9.3 Patent Trend: Improvement in Performance is Driving Adoption

9.4 Funding Scenario: Established of Alliance and Strategic Partnerships are Driving Developments

9.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

9.6 Market Potential: Inductive and Resonant Charging are Key Dominant Technologies

9.7 Low - and Medium - power Applications Pose Opportunities in the Near-term



10. Structural Electronics



10.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

10.2 Patent Trend: Start-Ups Emerging as Key Innovators in Structural Electronics

10.3 Key Funding Trends

10.4 Application Diversity: Automotive and Aerospace to Emerge as High Impact Industries

10.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

10.6 Viewpoint on Growth Opportunities



11. Flexible Electronics



11.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

11.2 Patent Trend: Focus on Display Segment to Enhance Visual Content

11.3 Key Funding Trends

11.4 Application Diversity - Consumer Electronics, Medical, and Retail are High Impact Sectors

11.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

11.6 Viewpoint on R&D Themes and Growth Opportunities

