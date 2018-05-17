Top 10 Technologies in Sensors & Instrumentation 2018

The technology and innovation research report covers the top 10 Sensors and Instrumentation technologies that will have highest impact in the near-to medium-term. Key technologies in the Sensors and Instrumentation cluster were evaluated to arrive at the top 10 technologies for 2018.

The technologies were selected after critical evaluation of an exhaustive list of technologies usingproprietary selection methodology. The research service assesses technologies from various aspects such as nature of disruption, key technology drivers, market potential, patents, funding, applications and megatrends impacted. The top 10 technologies covered in this research service are Biosensors, LiDAR sensors, Sensor Fusion, ADAS, Smart sensors, Photonic Sensors, Gesture Recognition, Large area sensors, Energy Harvesting and Electronic Skin/ Skinput.

Research focus areas will continue to include capabilities beyond sensing that is being more intelligent or smart and including plug-and-play features. Some of the features include enhancing automation levels, miniaturization, intelligence, and reducing cost (while still trying to be profitable and maintaining competitive advantage). IoT concept will be key aspect in driving innovations in sensors segment.

Wearables and sensors will drive opportunities in advanced healthcare and medical diagnostics and home monitoring applications. Smart wearables will involve deeper patient engagement leading to predictive healthcare. Sensor fusion systems, where information from different sensors such as LiDAR and smart sensors are combined to achieve higher accuracy are expected to transform advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and move automation (highly automated driving (HAD) to the next level.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top 50 Technologies - Selection Methodology

1.3 Key Findings

1.4 Sensor Technology Road Ahead



2. Biosensors



2.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

2.2 Novel Biosensing Platforms will Drive Market Growth by 2022

2.3 Patent and Funding Trend Analysis

2.4 Healthcare and Manufacturing are High Growth Markets

2.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem



3. LiDAR Sensor



3.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

3.2 Convergence of Technologies will Boost the LiDAR Market Globally

3.3 Patent Trend and Funding Analysis

3.4 Automotive and UAV are Key Growth Applications Areas

3.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem



4. Sensor Fusion



4.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

4.2 Technology Convergence will Boost the Sensor Fusion Market Globally

4.3 Patent Trend Analysis and Funding Focus Areas

4.4 Automotive and UAVs are Key Growth Applications

4.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem



5. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)



5.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

5.2 Patent and Funding Scenario: Collaborative Business Model is Driving Commercialization

5.3 Developments in Imaging Technologies will Drive Market Growth

5.4 Impact Assessment of Key Applications - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Communication, Healthcare, and Marine

5.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem



6. Smart Sensors



6.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

6.2 Patent Research Focus Areas and Funding Trend Analysis

6.3 IoT will Drive Market Growth

6.4 Automotive and UAVs are Key Growth Applications

6.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem



7. Photonic Sensors



7.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

7.2 Patent Trend and Funding Scenario: Major Focus is on Improving Sensing Accuracy of Devices

7.3 Developments in Image Sensors and Biophotonic Sensors will Drive Growth in the Photonics Market

7.4 Military and Biomedical Sectors are High Growth Sectors

7.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem



8. Gesture Recognition



8.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

8.2 Enhanced User Interface is Driving Technology Development

8.3 Interactivity and Varied Applicability Encouraging Technology Development

8.4 Wearables, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security, and Education are High Impact Sectors

8.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem



9. Large Area Sensors



9.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

9.2 Innovations Focus on Harnessing the Inherent Potential of Large Area Sensors

9.3 Innovations in Materials Play a Vital Role in Development of Large Area Sensors

9.4 Flexible, Stretchable and Printed Electronics are Expected to Drive the Market

9.5 Consumer Electronics and Healthcare are Highly Impacted Sectors

9.6 Stakeholder Ecosystem



10. Energy Harvesting



10.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

10.2 Patent Trend: Focus on Biological Sector to Enhance Sensing Performance

10.3 Key Funding Trends: Wireless Sensors will be a Key Enabler of EH

10.4 Application Diversity: Smart Buildings, Industrial, and Healthcare are High Impact Sectors

10.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

10.6 Viewpoint on Growth Opportunities



11. Electronic Skin/Skinput



11.1 Technology Significance and Attractiveness Dashboard

11.2 Patent Trend and Funding Scenario: Healthcare is the Primary Application Gaining Investments

11.3 E-skin Enables Development of Flexible, Stretchable Electronics and Next-gen Wearables

11.4 Healthcare and Consumer Electronics are High Impact Sectors

11.5 Stakeholder Ecosystem

