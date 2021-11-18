Top 10 Travel Safety Babies & Families Checklist For This Holiday Season By Dr. Harvey Karp Best-Selling Author Happiest Baby On The Block & Happiest Toddler On The Block

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to more and more people getting their COVID-19 vaccinations and a dropping infection rate, this holiday season will surely be a bit different than last year's! However, we are not yet ready for a return to normal...especially when it comes to holiday travel with young and unvaccinated babies and toddlers. Dr. Harvey Karp, pediatrician, best-selling author of the #1 parent guides Happiest Baby on the Block and Happiest Toddler on the Block, and creator of SNOO, the safe baby bassinet, wants to share his Top 10 Travel Safety Tips to ensure that your holiday season is as safe as can be. www.happiestbaby.com

All eligible people—including children over 5—should get vaccinated. While it's true that children are less likely to become extremely ill with COVID than adults, thousands have been hospitalized and many have died. Plus, children of all ages can spread COVID-19 to parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and fellow travelers. And get your flu shot, too! Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot...especially children under 5, since they're especially vulnerable to the influenza. But plan before travel: Babies and toddlers getting the flu shot for the first time need two doses with four weeks in between! It takes up to two weeks for the body to become immune to the flu after the second shot.

While it's often safest to be outdoors in the fresh air while visiting folks during the pandemic, know that babies and young children are more susceptible to the dangers of extreme temperatures than grownups. Protect kids of all ages with hats, warm boots, mittens, and outerwear such as snow pants—but no scarfs, which can be dangerous. Tune into indoor temps, too. Don't be shy about asking your host to adjust the thermostat for your baby's safety! A too-warm bedroom increases a baby's risk of SIDS, which is why infants are at higher risk of SIDS during the winter when folks crank the heat and overdress babies. The room your baby sleeps in should be kept between 68° F to 72°F 9 (20°C to 22.2°C).

