Top 10 Trends In Personalized Wedding Napkins For 2019

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio, the premier online retailer of stationery, party supplies and personalized wedding napkins, has identified the top personalized wedding napkin trends for 2019. Personalized napkins are an extremely popular accent to weddings as they provide a custom style to the celebration. From the first cocktail to the last bite of dessert, personalized napkins reflect personal taste and style to each and every guest.

TheStationeryStudio.com is proud to announce the top trends in personalized napkins for weddings and all the celebrations around weddings:

Large Fun Imprints. Big splashy designs and imprints on napkins are on trend in 2019. These imprints can be bold or elegant but generally provide large coverage on the napkins or guest towels. In addition to text, they often feature swirls, scrolls, design ornamentation and mixed fonts along with the bride and groom's names as well as wedding date. Story Telling . Imprints highlighting the couple's dating history up to the proposal and the wedding date make a great conversation starter. Also popular are Fun Fact style napkins which are entirely unique as a glimpse into the couple's relationship. Monograms and Initials. 3-letter monograms are always a stylish option. From traditional monograms in classic typestyles to intricate hand-lettered designs, the monogram remains strong and is viewed as an artistic element unique to the couple. Duograms . Stylish 2-letter combinations representing the bride and groom's names, called duograms, have emerged in a big way. These letters can be mixed into circle designs, adjoined with a sophisticated and stylized ampersand, or can be presented in a modern format with a simple plus-sign (+) between letters. The duogram creates an even plane for the bride and groom representing their names as equal, independent and important. Premium Luxury Napkins. While quality 3-ply napkins remain the most cost-effective option, the trend toward high-end premium napkins continues to increase. Linen-Like napkins, DeVille™ napkins and Caspari™ napkins offer an air-laid paper material that have the look of linen with a luxurious feel which can be imprinted on beautifully for a personal touch. In 2019, new ultra-thick soft feel Bella™ napkins will also be available. These napkins have a look and feel very similar to cloth napkins and are made from eco-friendly bamboo. Unique Typography . Sophisticated typesetting has always added a level of interest in printing. Today many napkin options incorporate words and letters using beautiful script fonts mixed with words and letters in block fonts to create a contemporary yet elegant look to personalized wedding napkins. Custom Branding . More and more couples have their own wedding logos created for their big day. This customer supplied art can be used on everything from printed napkins and guest towels, plus stir sticks, party cups, favor boxes, premium plastic plates, and out-of-towner gift bags. Photo Napkins. With so many images easily captured by phones today, the wedding couple can easily share their favorite memories with their guests in an unexpected way on photo napkins. With many different layouts available, photo napkins can include multiple photos as well as unique design elements to create the perfect look. Matte and Satin Finish Imprints . Years ago the glitzy shine of metallic foil imprints was the most popular option. Today the subdued look of matte and satin imprints on napkins has risen in popularity. Available in many colors from basics to brights, these non-metallic imprint options offer a more contemporary look. Mix & Match Designs . With many weddings offering multiple bars, serving stations, dessert bars and after-parties, a fun trend is to have different designs on napkins at each location.

"It's important to us that we offer personalized wedding napkins which the couple can be proud of. Weddings are a celebration of joy and love and we want to be sure we provide the quality products that will make their special day memorable. The Stationery Studio offers an extensive selection of napkin styles, materials, designs and printing methods," said Renee Redman, Founder and President. TheStationeryStudio.com has been keeping their customers up to date on wedding trends on their Pinterest boards which are updated with the latest ideas and products.

About TheStationeryStudio.com

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premier online personalized stationery and gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 12,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including "O" The Oprah Magazine, In Style, The Today Show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Woman's Day, Real Simple and more. Celebrity fans of The Stationery Studio include Kim Kardashian-West, Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen.

SOURCE The Stationery Studio

Related Links

https://www.thestationerystudio.com

