Top 10 Trends in the Global Ebike Market 2023

24 Nov, 2023, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Bike Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Through incentives and subsidies, governments are encouraging users to transition from cars to eBikes. The increasing urbanization is pushing cities and last-mile delivery companies to promote micromobility, including eBikes and eCargo bikes. The growing number of companies, increasing eBike adoption, and attractive incentives are making the eBike market highly competitive. However, limitations in eBike weight and size can restrict companies from increasing their competitive edge. eBikes are a crucial data collection platform, and technologies, including image sensors and V2X, are key enablers. These bikes' increasing capabilities are making them a threat to eMopeds.

Europe has the highest eBike penetration rate in the bicycle market. eBike growth and penetration in China is slowing down due to regulations against eBike use. North America is witnessing steady growth and penetration, driven by new model launches.

eCargo bikes are cheaper to buy, operate, maintain, park, and insure compared to ICE scooters, cars, and vans. These bikes can cut through traffic due to their compact size and ride on bike lanes to completely avoid traffic congestion. eCargo bikes do not require a license to operate, increasing the rider pool, and the elimination of a registration cost lowers the acquisition cost for the owner. Unlike any other delivery vehicle, eCargo bikes get free parking in most countries as they are categorized under eBikes and are emission free. Typical eCargo bikes have a loading capacity of nearly 160 kgs, and the modular integration of cargo trailers can increase the capacity by 150 kgs.

While developed countries have high environmental awareness, developing countries in Asia lack awareness of sustainability. Air pollution is a key concern in most cities across the world, and eBikes offer a formidable solution to fight against polluting personal transport. Although awareness of health and fitness is increasing, the use of eBikes for these purposes is still low. Subsidies and financial incentives will promote eBike adoption and reduce upfront costs for consumers. eBike-specific infrastructure, such as bike lanes, parking, public transport entry, charging points, and battery swapping stations, are crucial to drive sales. Policy initiatives, including tax benefits, and switching from ICE two-wheelers and cars to eBikes, will enable consumers to choose eBikes for personal transportation needs.

Top 10 Trends

  • eTrailers
  • Automatic Transmission Technology
  • Chainless Digital Drive Systems
  • Advanced Rider-assistance Systems (ARAS)
  • Aftermarket eBike Conversion Kits
  • Portable eBike Conversion Kits
  • Folding eBikes
  • Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS)
  • eBike V2X Systems
  • eBike All-wheel Drive (AWD)

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • eBike Segmentation and Definition
  • Market Segmentation
  • Key Market Participants by eBike Type
  • eBike Type by Class
  • Map of Major eBike Regions
  • Top 5 Countries with the Highest eBike Sales in 2022
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Forecasting Methodology
  • Unit Sales Forecast
  • Unit Sales Forecast by Region
  • Analysis of eBike Growth and Penetration - Key Countries
  • eBike Growth and Penetration in Numbers - Key Countries
  • Key Ecosystem Stakeholders - A Representation
  • Global eBikes Market - Value Chain
  • Unit Sales Comparison, Global, 2022 versus 2023
  • Market Share Comparison by Country, 2022 versus 2030
  • 3 Popular eBike OEMs by Select Countries
  • Key Investments
  • eCargo Bikes in Last-mile Delivery

eBike Component Ecosystem

  • eBike Motor Architecture Types
  • Motor and Motor Module Suppliers in the Global eBike Ecosystem
  • OEMs that Partner with Bosch to Offer eBike Drive Systems
  • OEMs that Partner with Shimano to Offer the STEPS eBike Drive System
  • OEMs that Partner with Bafang, Panasonic and Brose to Offer eBike Drive Systems
  • Select eBike Motor Suppliers - A Competitive Analysis
  • Select Transmission Suppliers - A Competitive Analysis
  • eBike ABS
  • Major eBike ABS Suppliers - A Competitive Analysis
  • Select eBike Conversion Kit Suppliers - A Strategic Analysis
  • Select eBike Conversion Kit Suppliers - A Competitive Analysis
  • Tubeless eBike Tires

Regional Analysis:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Increasing Environmental Awareness
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Government Support and Incentives
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Innovation and Technology Advancements

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptk4ob

