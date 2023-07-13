Top 10 White Label Wallet Development Companies in 2023

13 Jul, 2023, 03:04 ET
NOTTINGHAM, England , July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the rising popularity of cryptocurrencies, it has become vital for businesses to find a secure and cost-effective solution to manage their assets. This solution is a White label wallet, a ready-made wallet solution developed by one firm and licensed to another for rebranding purposes and launched in the market as their product. Using a white label solution framed by Antier helps to reduce the number of resources required for completing the development phase, and also speeds up the launching process. It's a technical solution, so one needs a reliable White label wallet development company. The professionals would work closely to gather the requirements and devise the product based on ones preferences.
Finding the best White label wallet development firm is a complex task, especially when there are numerous options. To simplify the selection process, a list of top White Label wallet development companies has been compiled, but before that, an overview of the wallets and things to consider before choosing White label crypto wallet solution provider is listed below:
Market Overview of White-Label Crypto Wallets
A White label crypto wallet is a ready-to-deploy solution that saves ones time in developing the wallet from scratch. It is a market-ready product available for business use and integrated with advanced features. The high-end features present in the wallet give them a competitive edge over their counterparts and have become a preferred choice of global businesses.
As per the market analysis, the wallet market share will increase to USD 686.05 million between 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum will increase at a CAGR of 24.19%. This means more enterprises will be venturing into the segment with white-label wallet development companies to boost their earning potential.
Explore the World-Class Features of White Label Crypto Wallet
- Multichain & Multicurrency Compatability
- Multiplatform Support
- Web3 Integration
- Biometric Authentication
- EVM Compatability
- Manage Assets
- Ledger Support
- ERC20/ERC721 Support
Business Benefits Offered by White Label Crypto Wallet
A White label crypto wallet solution is ideal for businesses that don't have time and resources to spend on developing the wallet from scratch. It also benefits those with expertise in certain domains which aren't technically sound. Apart from this, a White label crypto wallet offers myriad benefits:
- Reduced cost
- Minimizes development time
- Instant deployment
- State-of-the-art features
The market is flooded with several companies There is a need to choose the best wallet development company from the option list. The best white-label wallet development providers will deliver a well-tested solution. Apart from this, below is the list of factors businesses must consider before developing a white-label crypto wallet solution:
- Cost
- Degree of customization offered
- Provider's Reputation
- Payment Gateways Integration
- Transaction Speed
- KYC or AML Compliance
- Technical Support
Top 10 White Label Wallet Development Companies of 2023
1. Antier
Antier is one of the biggest and highly experienced crypto wallet development companies globally. Apart from developing a wallet solution from scratch, our team is well-versed in developing a white-label crypto wallet. With 7+ years of industry experience and expertise, we have delivered over 100 wallet solutions, with two million end users registered across all deployments. Their dextrous development teams have assisted start-ups, federal governments, and established firms. Developing great software can be challenging, but our practices like expert project management, high-quality code, continuous testing, and experience have helped us stand out.
Explore their Top-of-the-Line Features White Label Wallet
- Top-Tier Security
- Supports over 350+ currencies
- Fiat conversions
- High-Volume TPS
- Real-Time trading information
- Payment Integration support
- Cross-platform compatibility
- Interoperability
- Multi-chain support
- Rewards & Referrals
Technoloader is an established Blockchain wallet development company. They offer numerous wallet development services like blockchain development, supply chain development, cryptocurrency exchange development, cryptocurrency MLM development, IDO Development, Smart Contract Development, Dapp development, crypto trading bot development, NFT Marketplace Development, Real Estate Tokenization, Crypto Wallet Development, and hyper ledger blockchain development.
Explore their Top-of-the-Line Features White Label Wallet
- Sending
- Staking
- Swapping
- Price graph
- Cash Out
- QR code scanner
- Vendor payments
- API Integration
3. SoluLab
SoluLab offers end to end White label wallet development services to enterprises across the globe. They have extensive experience in offshore software development and project management capabilities. SoluLab was formed in 2014 to provide futuristic IT Solutions. SoluLab management has visionary, experienced, and enthusiastic leaders that have contributed to the success of SoluLab customers, partners, employees, and the company.
Explore their Top-of-the-Line Features White Label Wallet
- Borrowing & lending
- Crypto staking
- Advanced admin panel
- High-Graded security
- Vendor payments
- Wallet connect
- Trading insights
- Seed phrase back-up & retrieval
Suffesscom Solutions has become the preferred technology partner of global firms. Whether a start-up or an established corporation, they have provided businesses with robust, scalable, and feature-rich solutions. The top-tier security mechanisms integrated with their wallets protect the wallets from hacks and breaches. Speed up your development process and market launch by scheduling a free consultation with the subject matter experts.
Explore their Top-of-the-Line Features White Label Wallet
- Sending, receiving, and asset management
- Transaction history
- Exchange integration
- Multi-platform support
Rising Max Consultant is another name on the best crypto wallet development companies list. Top leaders and managers who never put quality resources at stake operate the organization. The company can establish its reputation with its advanced blockchain solutions. From requirement gathering to deployment, get the support you need to succeed in your endeavors by contacting their team.
Explore their Top-of-the-Line Features White Label Wallet
- 2-Factor authentication
- Asset management & transaction
- Session logout
- Multi-chain support
- Seed-phrase wallet backup
6. Idealogic
Idealogic is a full-cycle software development firm in Kyiv, Ukraine. They have helped various industries in Logistics, Fintech, Retail, plus Business Intelligence domains in achieving their goals. They specialize in building secure and user-friendly wallets for storing, managing, and transacting with cryptocurrencies.
Explore their Top-of-the-Line Features White Label Wallet
- Multi-Factor authentication
- In-Chat transactions
- Wallet backup & retrieval
- Live trading information
Blockchain app factory offers unique, matchless crypto wallet development solutions. Their blockchain experience and passion for the technology have helped them deliver customizable and cost-effective solutions. They have extensive experience and expertise in developing solutions for web, desktop, and mobile applications. The blockchain developers have a track record of developing cutting-edge solutions for clients globally and have delivered an eye-opening session on how their wallet works.
Explore their Top-of-the-Line Features White Label Wallet
- OTC trading
- API connection with exchanges
- Multi-coin and multi-asset support
- NFC
- Auto denial of duplicate payments
8. OpenXCell
OpenXCell is a USA-based firm established in 2009. The company is deemed the most trusted and industry-leading crypto wallet development company. Their quality deliverables and strict timelines have helped us establish a strong reputation among the clients. The relentless support of the team can speed up a client's wallet launch and help them achieve their business goals with the guidance of the team.
Explore their Top-of-the-Line Features White Label Wallet
- Cross-platform compatibility
- Multi & Single currency support
- Private key storage
- Asset management
- Top-Tier Security
- Asset Management
9. Cubix
Cubix is an eminent game, mobile, and crypto wallet development firm. Their team comprises top wallet developers, designers, and marketers who work together to help these enterprises achieve their goals. In their eight years of experience, they have assisted start-ups, individuals, and corporations across the globe. Every solution they develop is integrated with power-packed features and advanced security features to ensure tradeability and accessibility of assets on trading and blockchain platforms.
Explore their Top-of-the-Line Features White Label Wallet
- Simple UI/UX design
- Advanced security protocols
- Trading insights
- Real-Time trading information in the form of charts and graphs
10. LeewayHertz
LeewayHertz has become a prominent name in the blockchain landscape worldwide. With a team of more than 250 blockchain developers, they have delivered more than 100 solutions so far. With their close-knit team of Blockchain analysts with full-stack developers, they create next-generation applications suitable for all businesses. From start-ups to established businesses they have assisted everyone at every stage of the project and their post-deployment assistance ensures that the application runs smoothly.
Explore their Top-of-the-Line Features White Label Wallet
- Selling
- Swapping
- Staking
- API exchange integration
- Auto denial of duplicate payments
- QR code scanner
- Payment integration
- Cash Out
Conclusion
Compare the pros and cons of every wallet development firm and associate with the one that develops the solutions as per ones business needs and financial goals. Venture into million-dollar crypto space by developing future-ready white-label crypto wallet development solutions. Consult the best white-label crypto wallet provider today.
