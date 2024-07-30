Top 10 wine-producing countries across the world revealed by Audley Travel

BOSTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analyzing data from the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV), Audley Travel's experts reveal the top ten countries producing the most wine, with France claiming the top spot.

Unsurprisingly, countries in Europe take five of the ten spots — with France claiming the crown as the world's leading wine producer. The country made 48 million hectolitres (equivalent to 1,920 Olympic-sized swimming pools) of wine in 2023, according to Statista, accounting for more than one fifth (20.2%) of total production in the year.

Italy and Spain trail close behind, responsible for 16.1% and 13.6% of global wine production, respectively. Between them, these three countries make up half of the world's wine supply. Meanwhile, the (9.2%) and Chile (4.6%) round out the top five.

Audley's destination experts reveal how you can experience each country's best wine regions on a trip focused on food and drink.

Why is France ranked first, and how can you experience its wine?

Responsible for much of the world's classic wines, from Pinot Noir to Merlot, and home to a staggering 87,000 wineries, France is a wine powerhouse, with Bordeaux, Burgundy, Alsace, and the Loire Valley among its renowned regions.

"There's no better way to immerse yourself in the unique culture and countryside of France's different regions than through its remarkable wine experiences," says Lisa.

Alongside vineyard trails, cellar tours, private tastings, and lessons in local production methods, many producers offer alternative wine-based activities, from gourmet picnicking among vines to grape-harvesting workshops.

Three hours to the north are the wine regions of Beaujolais and Burgundy, which visitors can explore on a wine-focused trip to France.

Other big wine-producing countries in the top five

Second only to France in quantity, Italy's second-place ranking is thanks to its more than 400 types of grapes grown across 20 wine-making regions.

Spain may be the world's third-largest wine-producing country, but it has more land under vine than France and Italy and is also the world's largest organic wine producer thanks to its dry climate.

Beyond Europe, the US and Chile round out the top five wine-producing countries. Wine production in the US is concentrated in California, with tastings and tours on offer at some 6,000 wineries.

While California's best-known wine destinations, Napa Valley and Sonoma County, often steal the spotlight, there are also lesser-known regions along the state's central coast, like Santa Barbara, waiting to be explored.

In Chile, just an hour south of the capital, Santiago, Maipo Valley is the country's most historic and popular wine region, home to some of the world's finest cabernets, while the red-wine region of Colchagua Valley is known for its full-bodied syrahs and malbecs.

Full list of top 10 countries:

France – 20.20%

– 20.20% Italy – 16.10%

– 16.10% Spain – 13.60%

– 13.60% United States – 9.20 %

– 9.20 % Chile – 4.60%

– 4.60% South Africa – 4.20%

– 4.20% Australia – 4.10%

– 4.10% Argentina – 3.70%

– 3.70% Germany – 3.60%

– 3.60% Portugal – 2.80%

