Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Northeast in 2022; New Jersey and Pennsylvania Lead the Region

OAK PARK, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Northeast.

Dwellics analyzed data on over 10,000 Northeast cities in Maine, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania to compile the report, with a focus on the quality of education, community, climate comfort, infrastructure, safety, and finance.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are the big winners in the report, placing thirty-three and twenty-five communities on the list, respectively. Pennsylvania exceeds all other states in the region, scoring seven of the top ten positions. Neither state's most populated cities make an appearance on the list. The highest-ranked locales in each include:

Limerick Township , Pennsylvania (#1)

, (#1) Murrysville Municipality, Pennsylvania (#2)

(#2) North Huntingdon Township , Pennsylvania (#3)

, (#3) Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (#25)

(#25) North Caldwell, New Jersey (#26)

(#26) Fair Lawn, New Jersey (#29)

Interestingly, New York, the nation's leader in per capita education spending, falls in the bottom half of the pack, with only eight communities making the list, indicating that financial factors such as the cost of housing may drive people to other states.

According to a report released by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, America's shift to remote work will drive a significant increase in migration; this surge in the numbers of households planning to relocate overwhelmingly affects those living in major cities, with almost 55% of people planning to move more than two hours away from their current location. As more parents and families are finding, being untethered means being able to relocate to seek out the best for their families, including searching for lower-cost housing and the type of family-friendly communities abundant in the report.

Media Contact:

Giselle Sitdykova

[email protected]

SOURCE Dwellics