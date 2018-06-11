Top 100 Cyber Security Companies: Ones to Watch in 2018 – Visiongain Report

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Do you need definitive Cyber Security industry analysis?

• Succinct cyber security company profiles?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The aim of the report is to provide an evaluation of the 100 significant major companies in the global Cyber Security industry by detailing their involvement in the market. The report does not claim to include every significant company involved within the market in 2018, but details the leading players showing the most potential within the cyber security market space.

If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how this report could help you maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

The report focuses on providing profiles of the leading and most innovative companies in the cyber security sector and analysing their role in the market and their cyber security based offerings This report aims to look at cyber security companies from an end user perspective.

The report will highlight the market overview, the leading 100 companies in the cyber security ecosystem & SWOT analysis of the cyber security market. The report is aimed at business executives who wish to gain an overview and information about the cyber security market's leading companies' landscape. We believe this will help our clients to understand the industry, technology, market segmentation and geographic breakdown, evaluate suppliers, and map potential usage to the available technologies. Our research will help you to understand the rapidly evolving cyber security market.

The report not only profiles the major cyber security companies such as

• Symantec

• Kaspersky lab

• McAfee

• VMWare

• TrendMicro

Plus major defence contractors benefitting from government cyber security contracts

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Raytheon

• BAE Systems PLC

• IBM

• Cisco Systems

But also 90 other smaller and innovative companies potentially disrupting the incumbents within the cyber security competitive landscape.

The report serves as a guide for Chief Executive Officers, Chief Information Officers, IT Analysts, Software Vendors, Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), Large Enterprises, Software Developers, Cyber Security Executives, Cyber Security Market Players, and Service Providers to:

• Use as a guide for evaluating the potential of the Cyber Security market;

• Inform themselves about Cyber Security benefits and issues;

• Understand the provider landscape and the offerings;

• Anticipate potential IT development and opportunities in the Cyber Security market.

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the cyber security industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

• Target audience

• Leading cyber security companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2206/Top-100-Cyber-Security-Companies-Ones-to-Watch-in-2018

Companies Listed

Absolute Software Corporation

Accenture

ActivIdentity

Adaptive Methods

Adobe Systems

Advatech Pacific Inc

Agnitio

Airbus Defence & Space

Airbus Group SE

Akamai Cloud Security Solutions

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alfresco

AlienVault

Allianz

Amazon Web Services

Anthem

Aon

Apcon

AppAssure.

Apple, Inc.

Arbor Networks

Argon ST

Arkoon Network Security

Arturai

AT&T Inc

Aurora Flight Sciences

Autodesk

Avast

Avaya Devconnect

AVG Technologies

Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG

AWS Security Services

BA Internet Solutions

BAE Intelligence and Security

BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

BAE Systems plc

Bain & Co

Barclays Bank

Barracuda Networks, Inc

Bay Dynamics

Bayshore Networks, LLC

Belden Inc

Berkeley Varitronics

Bitdefender

Blue Coat

Boeing Capital

Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA)

Boeing Company

Boeing Cyber Engagement Center (CEC)

Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS)

Boeing Information Solutions

Boeing Shared Services Group

Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Box

Bromium

BT Group plc

CACI International

Canonical

Carbon Black

Cassidian Cybersecurity

CDN Solutions

Centrify Corporation

CertainSafe

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

China Telecom Cloud Computing Corporation

Cisco Security Group

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clavister

Clearswift

Clearwater Compliance

Cloudera

Cloudflare

Coalfire

Code DX

Code42

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Conexsys

Contact Solutions

Contrail Security

Core Security

CoreLabs

Corero Network Security, Inc

Credant Technologies.

Crossbeam

Crowdstrike.

CYAN Networks

Cybera

CyberArk

Cyphort

Cyren

DarkMatter

DB Networks

Decision Lab

Deep Instinct

Deep Root Analytics

Dell Federal Systems LP

Dell Inc.

Dell SecureWorks

Deloitte Consulting LLP

Deutsche Telekom AG

Diebold Nixdorf

Dolby

DRS Technologies Inc

DXC Technology

Easy Solutions

Elderwood Group,

Eletrobras

EMC Corporation

Engility Holdings, Inc.

Eurocopter

Expedia

EY

F5

FedEx

Finjan Blue, Inc.

Finjan Holdings

Finjan Mobile, Inc.

Finjan, Inc.

Finmeccanica S.p.A.

FireEye, Inc.

FluencySecurity

Follett

Forcepoint

Fortinet, Inc.

F-Secure Corporation

Fujitsu

GE

Gemalto

Genentech

General Dynamics Corporation

Genesys

Global Technical Systems

Google

Guidance Software

Gulfstream Aerospace.

Hastings Direct

HCL Comnet

Herjavec Group

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

High-Tech Bridge

HP Enterprise Services (HPE)

Huawei

IBM Corporation

IBM Security

IDolody

Incedo

Infosys, Optiv

Insight Technology, Inc.,

Intel Corporation

intelligence AG

InterContinental Hotels Group

Ionic Security

IPC

IT Security

Jones & Frank

JP Morgan Chase

Juniper Networks

KACE Networks

Kaspersky Lab

Keypoint Government Solutions

Kollmorgen Electro-Optical

KPMG

Kroll

L-3 Communications

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

L3 Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Lastline

Leidos

Lenovo

Leonardo

Level 3

LinkedIn

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lockheed's Global Services and Information Systems

Maersk

Malwarebytes

Mandiant

McAfee LLC

McAfee, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Partner

Mimecast

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)

MobileIron Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Morphick, Inc.

MPC

NASDAQ

National Geographic

NBC Sports Group

NCP engineering

Netasq

Netflix

Netskope

New York Times

Nexusguard

Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Novell

NTT

O2

Okta

OPSWAT

Optiv

Oracle/Sun

Orbital ATK

PA Consulting

Palantir Technologies, Inc

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Panda Security

Patriot One Technologies

Percipient Networks

Perot Systems

Ping Identity

Primera Blue Cross

Proofpoint, Inc.,

PwC

QRadar

Qualcomm

Qualys

Quest Software

Rackspace

Radware

Raytheon Company

Raytheon Intelligence and Information Systems

Raytheon SI Government Solutions Inc

Red Canary

Ricardo

Roche

Rosneft

RSA Security

RUAG Cyber Security

Saudi Aramco

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC),

SecuEra

Securecast

SecureWorks Inc

Security Compass

SELEX ES

SENGEX

Sera-Brynn, LLC

Serco Inc.

Shell

SignalSense

SkyHigh Networks

Sonian

SonicWall Inc.

Sony Corporation

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sophos Ltd.

Sourcefire, Inc.

Spartan

SpeechPro

Splunk

Sqrrl Data

SRA International

SurfEasy

Symantec Corporation

Synergy Systems

Synnex

Tanium

Target

Taringa

Tasc Inc

Tata Communications

Tech Mahindra

Telco Systems

Telstra

Texas Hospital Association

Thales Group

Thoma Bravo

Toshiba

TrendMicro, Inc.

Tripwire, Inc.

True North Automation

Tumblr

TV5Monde

Twitter

Uber

Ultra Electronics Holdings

Unicredit

Unisys

vArmour

Vector

Vencore Holding Corp.

Veracode

Verizon

Vigilant

Virtual Armour

VK.com

VMware

Warburg Pincus

Watch Guard

Webroot

Websense

Wipro

WPP

X15 Software

Yahoo

YTN

Zimperium

Zurich Insurance

Zurich Ireland

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain