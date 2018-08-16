Top 100 HR Influencers of 2018 | Engagedly, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagedly -- a progressive performance management software company -- is proud to announce its 2018 list of the Top 100 Human Resources Influencers. HR is currently undergoing accelerated change and transformation in the digital age. Continuous progress with innovative and creative thinking in HR would not have been possible without the dedication and contributions of these professionals. While several of the influencers also on the 2017 list, this year's list is a lot more diverse and includes over 60 new individuals.

The list of 100 was narrowed down by Engagedly's industry research from nearly 300 candidates and nominations. The research team closely researched the industry and considered HR professionals from all divisions and sub-specialties within the broader HR community to encompass the entire industry, including HR Generals, HR Tech, Talent Management, and more. "This year, we took a data-driven approach to the Top 100 List. We analyzed professionals on their social media following, blogging activity, presence at conferences, work in academia, and innovative contributions. We put an emphasis on recency, frequency, and relevance of engagement over the past year," said Shivani Jindal, research at Engagedly.

The list is published online at https://engagedly.com/top-100-hr-influencers-list-of-2018/

Congratulations to the selected individuals who made it to the top 100 this year. We hope to continue to see huge strides in human resources in the upcoming years. Check out these influencers' blogs, websites, books, and speeches to learn more about how we can transform human resources.

About Engagedly



Engagedly is a progressive performance management and employee engagement software company based in St. Louis, MO with offices in India, Australia and the UK. Engagedly's platform contains many features, such as 360 Multirater review, continuous feedback, goal setting, and more. The extremely customizable and user-friendly interface is perfect for any company looking to better engage employees and increase performance.

