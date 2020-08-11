Top 100 Largest Private Companies in South Florida - Alivi

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Florida Business Journal announced the honorees of the South Florida's Largest Private Companies list. Alivi was ranked as the 95th largest private company in South Florida with $30.92 million in combined gross revenue for 2019 which was up from $14.12 million in 2018. This achievement is a testament to the great relationships Alivi has with their healthcare partners.

"It's humbling to see Alivi become one of the largest private companies in South Florida. This speaks volumes to the success of our vision, the dedication of our employees and the trust our clients place in us. With our recent expansion into the Texas market in January and our plans to continue our rapid growth, we look forward to helping health plans increase the member experience nationwide," said Gabriel Rojas, Chief Revenue Office at Alivi.

This recent accolade is among many: In April 2020, The Financial Times ranked Alivi 67th overall and 5th nationally in healthcare for its annual Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies in the America's 2020 list.

Other companies on the South Florida Business Journals Largest Private companies include, Cheney Brothers, Ed Morse Automotive Group, and United Data Technologies.

To see the official list, https://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida/subscriber-only/2020/07/17/south-floridas-largest-private.html

About Alivi

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Alivi is an award-winning company that provides solutions for health plans to facilitate the delivery of healthcare benefits. Alivi offers solutions for non-emergency medical transportation, healthcare administration, as well as ancillary and supplemental benefits. We combine deep industry knowledge with technology expertise to provide proven solutions that help improve health outcomes, streamline operations, and manage costs. We're passionate about providing people with access to the care they need. For more information about Alivi, visit www.alivi.com.

SOURCE Alivi

