Top 100 Local Nonprofits Across North America Named Community Impact Award Winners by The PepsiCo Foundation

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PepsiCo Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its 2024 Community Impact Awards, a prestigious program providing $7,500 grants to 100 nonprofit organizations across North America. All 100 organizations were nominated by PepsiCo employees and celebrate a diverse range of local initiatives dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities.

The Community Impact Awards highlight the PepsiCo Foundation's commitment to supporting local organizations that address critical issues surrounding food insecurity, economic opportunity, and safe water access. These grants empower nonprofits to continue their vital work, fostering vibrant and resilient communities.

"At the PepsiCo Foundation, we believe that the strength of our communities lies in the hands of local leaders and nonprofit organizations who understand the unique local social challenges and opportunities of their community. The PepsiCo Foundation Community Impact Awards allow us to celebrate these trailblazers who are driving meaningful change in our communities across North America," PepsiCo Foundation President and Global Head of Social Impact at PepsiCo, C.D. Glin said. "We invited PepsiCo employees to nominate local organizations of their choice and our employee's most admired nonprofits  were selected as Community Impact Award recipients. We are honored to work alongside these inspiring organizations to amplify their efforts to create lasting positive social impacts across North America."

The Foundation's dedication to partnering with local nonprofits stems from its understanding that these organizations are deeply rooted in the communities where PepsiCo employees live and work. By collaborating with local partners, the Foundation can more effectively address community-specific needs and leverage the unique strengths of each organization to foster local, leading and lasting solutions.

Recipients of the 2024 Community Impact Awards were selected through a rigorous review process that began with PepsiCo employee nominations, giving every employee in North America the opportunity to give back to the local nonprofit organizations that are important to them. These organizations are addressing some of the most pressing issues faced by their communities, and the PepsiCo Foundation is proud to contribute to their missions.

See below for the full list of 2024 Community Impact Award Recipients.

The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water and economic opportunity. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work—collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at www.pepsicofoundation.com.  Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.  

100 Community Impact Award Winners

ANCOP
INTERNATIONAL
(CANADA)  INC.

Emergency Food Aid in
Southbury

Helping Hands for Single
Moms

Middle Georgia
Community Food Bank

Three Square

AxessPointe
Community
Health Centers,
Inc.

Emma's Torch

Halton Food for Thought

Military Family
Advisory Network

Taber Public
Library

Boys and Girls
Club of Miami-
Dade Inc.

Empowering the Masses

JA Central Ontario

National Coalition of
100 Black Women, Inc.

The Dugout
Drop-In Centre
Society

BUKAS LOOB SA
DIYOS
COVENANT
COMMUNITY
VANCOUVER
DISTRICT
SOCIETY

Family Place Inc.

Jericho Partnership Inc.

Nevada Hospitality
Foundation

The Food Group

Baltimore
Hunger Project

Feeding South Dakota

Jobs for America's
Graduates – New
Mexico

Northumberland Fare
Share Food Bank

The Gibson
McGath
Foundation

Bridge Builders
Foundation

Filling in the Blanks Inc.

Joppy Mommas Farm

Olive Crest

The Harris
Brand
Foundation

Casa of Pueblo

Fort Lauderdale
Independence Training
and Education Center

Kids Food Basket

Open Door Community

The Heme
Foundation-
Dream
Academy

Center for
Employment
Opportunities
Inc.

FOCUE
Minnesota/FOCUS
North America

Kansas City Scholars,
Inc.

Partnership with Native
Americans

The House
Modesto

Community
Garden
Kitchen
of Collin County
Inc.

Food Bank of the Rio
Grande Valley Inc.

LA's BEST Afterschool
Enrichment Program

Pathways of Hope

Train Up a Child
NOLA

CORE

Fairfield PAL

Le Book Humanitaire

Pinball Foundation

UNCI,Inc.
(Uniting
Natives
Culturally and
Intertribally)

Chestnut Hill
Meals on
Wheels

Food Banks Mississauga

Lead2Change Inc.

Project Cultivate LLC

Upper Des
Moines
Opportunity
Inc.

Chicago Jesuit
Academy

Friendship Feast
Association

Lethbridge Food Bank
Society

Randolph W & Dr Lael
C Melville Family
Foundation

USA Cares Inc.

Children's
Learning Centers of
Fairfield County,
Inc.

Garrett Williamson

Los Angeles Urban
League

Source Cleveland

University of
Guelph

Chinook
Regional
Foundation for
Career
Transitions

Girls Inc. of Chicago

LaSalle Hangout for
Youth

Second Helpings Inc.

Volunteers
Improving
Neighborhood
Environments

CityLink Center

Girls on the Run – D.C.

Loyola University New
Orleans

Southern Arkansas
University Foundation

WHOH Detroit

Community
First Foundation

Green Calgary
Association

Man Up Mentoring Inc.

ShePower Leadership
Academy

Wellington
Square United
Church

Connecting Kids
to Meals

Generation W Inc

Martha's Table

Southeastern
Developmental
Services

Williams-
Franklin
Foundation

Cultivate Food
Rescue

Grace Central Outreach

MakeWay Charitable
Society

St. Luke's Anglican
Church Creemore

Women's Bean
Project

Des Moines
Area Religious
Council
(DMARC)

Grassroot Projects

MicroGrants

Target Hunger

York County
Food Bank

Edgewood
Community
Support Center
DBA the
Epicenter

Hebni Nutrition
Consultants Inc.

Mid North Food Pantry,
Inc.

ThinkWatts Foundation

YouthForce
NOLA

