Top 100 Local Nonprofits Across North America Named Community Impact Award Winners by The PepsiCo Foundation

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PepsiCo Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its 2024 Community Impact Awards, a prestigious program providing $7,500 grants to 100 nonprofit organizations across North America. All 100 organizations were nominated by PepsiCo employees and celebrate a diverse range of local initiatives dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities.

The PepsiCo Foundation announced its 2024 Community Impact Award Winners a prestigious grants program for 100 nonprofits Post this PepsiCo Foundation (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo Foundation)

The Community Impact Awards highlight the PepsiCo Foundation's commitment to supporting local organizations that address critical issues surrounding food insecurity, economic opportunity, and safe water access. These grants empower nonprofits to continue their vital work, fostering vibrant and resilient communities.

"At the PepsiCo Foundation, we believe that the strength of our communities lies in the hands of local leaders and nonprofit organizations who understand the unique local social challenges and opportunities of their community. The PepsiCo Foundation Community Impact Awards allow us to celebrate these trailblazers who are driving meaningful change in our communities across North America," PepsiCo Foundation President and Global Head of Social Impact at PepsiCo, C.D. Glin said. "We invited PepsiCo employees to nominate local organizations of their choice and our employee's most admired nonprofits were selected as Community Impact Award recipients. We are honored to work alongside these inspiring organizations to amplify their efforts to create lasting positive social impacts across North America."

The Foundation's dedication to partnering with local nonprofits stems from its understanding that these organizations are deeply rooted in the communities where PepsiCo employees live and work. By collaborating with local partners, the Foundation can more effectively address community-specific needs and leverage the unique strengths of each organization to foster local, leading and lasting solutions.

Recipients of the 2024 Community Impact Awards were selected through a rigorous review process that began with PepsiCo employee nominations, giving every employee in North America the opportunity to give back to the local nonprofit organizations that are important to them. These organizations are addressing some of the most pressing issues faced by their communities, and the PepsiCo Foundation is proud to contribute to their missions.

See below for the full list of 2024 Community Impact Award Recipients.

About the PepsiCo Foundation

The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water and economic opportunity. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work—collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at www.pepsicofoundation.com. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn .

100 Community Impact Award Winners

ANCOP

INTERNATIONAL

(CANADA) INC. Emergency Food Aid in

Southbury Helping Hands for Single

Moms Middle Georgia

Community Food Bank Three Square AxessPointe

Community

Health Centers,

Inc. Emma's Torch Halton Food for Thought Military Family

Advisory Network Taber Public

Library Boys and Girls

Club of Miami-

Dade Inc. Empowering the Masses JA Central Ontario National Coalition of

100 Black Women, Inc. The Dugout

Drop-In Centre

Society BUKAS LOOB SA

DIYOS

COVENANT

COMMUNITY

VANCOUVER

DISTRICT

SOCIETY Family Place Inc. Jericho Partnership Inc. Nevada Hospitality

Foundation The Food Group Baltimore

Hunger Project Feeding South Dakota Jobs for America's

Graduates – New

Mexico Northumberland Fare

Share Food Bank The Gibson

McGath

Foundation Bridge Builders

Foundation Filling in the Blanks Inc. Joppy Mommas Farm Olive Crest The Harris

Brand

Foundation Casa of Pueblo Fort Lauderdale

Independence Training

and Education Center Kids Food Basket Open Door Community The Heme

Foundation-

Dream

Academy Center for

Employment

Opportunities

Inc. FOCUE

Minnesota/FOCUS

North America Kansas City Scholars,

Inc. Partnership with Native

Americans The House

Modesto Community

Garden

Kitchen

of Collin County

Inc. Food Bank of the Rio

Grande Valley Inc. LA's BEST Afterschool

Enrichment Program Pathways of Hope Train Up a Child

NOLA CORE Fairfield PAL Le Book Humanitaire Pinball Foundation UNCI,Inc.

(Uniting

Natives

Culturally and

Intertribally) Chestnut Hill

Meals on

Wheels Food Banks Mississauga Lead2Change Inc. Project Cultivate LLC Upper Des

Moines

Opportunity

Inc. Chicago Jesuit

Academy Friendship Feast

Association Lethbridge Food Bank

Society Randolph W & Dr Lael

C Melville Family

Foundation USA Cares Inc. Children's

Learning Centers of

Fairfield County,

Inc. Garrett Williamson Los Angeles Urban

League Source Cleveland University of

Guelph Chinook

Regional

Foundation for

Career

Transitions Girls Inc. of Chicago LaSalle Hangout for

Youth Second Helpings Inc. Volunteers

Improving

Neighborhood

Environments CityLink Center Girls on the Run – D.C. Loyola University New

Orleans Southern Arkansas

University Foundation WHOH Detroit Community

First Foundation Green Calgary

Association Man Up Mentoring Inc. ShePower Leadership

Academy Wellington

Square United

Church Connecting Kids

to Meals Generation W Inc Martha's Table Southeastern

Developmental

Services Williams-

Franklin

Foundation Cultivate Food

Rescue Grace Central Outreach MakeWay Charitable

Society St. Luke's Anglican

Church Creemore Women's Bean

Project Des Moines

Area Religious

Council

(DMARC) Grassroot Projects MicroGrants Target Hunger York County

Food Bank Edgewood

Community

Support Center

DBA the

Epicenter Hebni Nutrition

Consultants Inc. Mid North Food Pantry,

Inc. ThinkWatts Foundation YouthForce

NOLA

SOURCE PepsiCo Foundation