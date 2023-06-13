Top 100 QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge Solutions Move to Next Stage of Competition

650 applicants from 80 countries submitted solutions for driving resiliency and sustainability in cities, fostering innovation in the commercial property insurance sector and helping America's farmers.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is pleased to announce that of the more than 650 entries to the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge submitted this year, the top 100 resilience solutions, 50 from the Western Hemisphere division and 50 from the Eastern Hemisphere, have been selected to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Now in its fifth year with partner Leading Cities, the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge is open to entrepreneurs whose ventures utilize smart-city solutions to address risk, equity and sustainability in urban environments. Primary challenge winners will receive up to $150,000 in prize money to fund a city pilot project, as well as publicity, mentoring and access to unique web-based courses.

In addition to the Primary Smart City challenge, two Smart Challenge tracks that complement QBE's focus on commercial property protection and crop insurance are available. For these tracks, QBE looks to identify entrepreneurs whose solutions speak to our business focus, as well as our commitment to sustainability.

More than 650 companies from 80 countries submitted entries for this year's Challenge, up 20% from last year. The globally sourced and expert-vetted solutions proposed ideas to address a range of challenges, including clean water, renewable energy, urban agriculture, property protection and using technology to enhance agricultural processes.

"With the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge, we are searching for innovative companies that have developed real, practical solutions to the real challenges our communities face," said Mike Lake, founder and CEO of Leading Cities. "Our goal is to identify innovative solutions from around the world that can be deployed directly in a community to create tangible, positive impact."

The QBE AcceliCITY program and its partners help these companies succeed by connecting them with mentors from Leading Cities' global network of smart city experts and city leaders.

With the application process behind them, these companies will now participate in a three-month, web-based curriculum featuring smart city leaders from around the world. Companies selected as finalists will participate in the QBE AcceliCITY Boot Camp, where they will compete for the opportunity to win up to $150,000 in prize money to fund a pilot of their solution directly within a community.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2022 of $7.27 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com . Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Leading Cities

Leading Cities is a non-profit organization that drives action and solutions for a sustainable, resilient, and equitable future through innovation and education for entrepreneurs, governments, and corporations. Leading Cities connects cities across the globe with innovations and insights by delivering advanced research, emerging trends, and new technologies that improve the quality of life in urban centers.

About the QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge

QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge, a signature program, leverages the Leading Cities network of forward-thinkers in the public, private, academic, and non-profit sectors to advance innovation in local governments. The program lowers the cost and risk of innovation for startups as well as cities and corporations by streamlining the innovation and sales cycles for Smart City solutions.

