Top 12 Companies in the Global Elevators and Escalators Market 2022

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elevators and Escalators, 2022: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly changed the way buildings, including their elevators and escalators, function. This industry in the recent past has transformed quickly and drastically because of supply chain disruptions, logistical challenges, and increased digitalization. This has led to changes in the way elevators and escalators are designed, manufactured, operated, and managed on a daily basis.

As a result, use of technology has increased, new business models have developed, and sustainable solutions and partnerships/M&As to respond to market dynamics have become more pressing needs.

The global market for elevators and escalators is highly competitive, with several leading and emerging companies striving to gain a competitive advantage.

The analyst has independently plotted the top 12 companies in the analysis: OTIS, KONE, Schindler, TK Elevators, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems, Hyundai, Fujitec, Orona, Canny Elevators, and Kleemann Lifts.

While more than 100 companies participate in this market globally, the featured companies are the ones currently making waves and were chosen based on their growth indicators and recent innovations.

The report reveals the market positioning of companies. The document also presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their achievements in the growth and innovation criteria.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

2. Frost Radar

Elevators and Escalators

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Canny Elevator

Fujitec

Hitachi

Hyundai Elevator

Kleemann Lifts

KONE

Mitsubishi Electric

Orona

OTIS

Schindler

TK Elevator

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems

4. Strategic Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ph4ohw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets