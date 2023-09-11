Top 14 Methanol Companies, Worldwide 2023: MarketsandMarkets 360 Quadrant Published

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets has released 360 Quadrant for Top 14 Methanol Companies, Worldwide 2023 to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Companies' market presence and product footprint are used to build quadrants, which will be revised annually.

According to projections, the methanol market would increase from USD 309 billion in 2023 to USD 380 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.2% during that period. The availability of methanol refueling infrastructure, government fuel standards and regulations, and laws governing emissions all have an effect on the demand for methanol in automotive applications.

Methanol is more and more in demand from the building and automobile industries. When compared to other fuels, methanol exhibits comparable efficiency in automobile and aviation engines. Methanol and methanol blends were first employed in the car sector in China. Biodiesel and MTBE, a gasoline derivative, are both produced using methanol. Methanol is used to make the chemical formaldehyde, which is utilized to make a variety of building materials.

Unveiling the Market Leaders: Honoring Excellence in Methanol Markets

Methanex Corporation Methanol is produced and supplied by Methanex Corporation. Asia Pacific , North America , Europe , and South America are all parts of the company's vast worldwide supply chain and distribution network, which also includes terminals and storage facilities. The yearly operating capacity of Methanex Corporation is 9.2 million tons, which comprises Methanex's stakes in jointly owned plants in Canada , the US, Trinidad , Chile , Egypt , and New Zealand . The company's main goal is to add value by taking the lead in the global manufacturing, marketing, and customer delivery of methanol. It has a clearly defined strategy of low cost, operational excellence, and global leadership.

Valenz (Helm Proman) Helm Proman Methanol changed its name to Valenz in 2023 in response to the sharp increase in methanol demand and the substance's expanding promise as a cleaner fuel in a world with fewer emissions. Wollerau, Switzerland serves as the company's main office, and Houston, Texas, and Singapore serve as its other two key locations.

Methanol AG Methanol is produced and distributed globally by HELM Proman Methanol AG. It is a partnership between HELM AG, Proman, SCC, and its affiliates. More than 10 million metric tons of production capacity are installed annually for the company. It is active in a number of nations in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. The corporation also oversees and runs production facilities in the US, Trinidad and Tobago, Germany, Oman, and Argentina.

SABIC, which is the third-largest participant in the methanol market, produces, markets, and distributes petrochemicals, polymers and plastics, and agricultural nutrients. The business operates 68 manufacturing facilities and 20 technological hubs in more than 100 nations. It has 9,946 patents in its portfolio. Customer focus, market focus, operational excellence, innovation and technology, portfolio management, transformation, localization engine, and environmental, social, and governance are the eight areas on which the company's strategic goals are centered.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited Chinese company, the fourth-largest player in the methanol industry, has an edge in terms of location and accessibility. In the marketplaces of South China, East China, and Northeast Asia, it faces fierce competition.

Zagros Petrochemical Company Methanol is shipped around the world by Zagros Petrochemical Company. The business owns a number of ocean-going ships with specialized chemical tankers for sending chemicals in a variety of quantities to locations in the Asia Pacific, North Africa, and Eastern, Western, and North-Western Europe. In Iran's Asaluyeh, the business has two plants with a combined annual production capacity of 1,650,000 tons.

Categorization Of Methanol Companies On 360 Quadrants

Methanol Companies' evaluation was conducted for 50 companies, of which the top 14 were categorized and placed in a quadrant under Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies.

All the companies in the market leader segment demonstrated strong offerings and the ability to influence the market's direction with their deep expertise. These companies include Methanex, Valenz(Helm Proman), SABIC, Yankuang(Yanzhou Coal), and Zagros.

OCI NV and Petronas have been recognized as contenders in the methanol quadrant. The contenders are companies with a strong market presence, excelling in specific niches. While not offering the full range of market leaders, they wield significant influence and impact. These companies focus on specific technologies and aim to establish leadership within their chosen segment.

In the quadrant, innovators are highly innovative companies with a strong product portfolio, but a smaller market presence compared to leaders. They push industry boundaries with forward-thinking approaches and have the potential to become major players despite lower corporate growth strategies. Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and BASF Methanol have been identified as the innovators in the quadrant.

The 360 Quadrants effectively evaluates emerging companies in the Methanol industry. They focus on specific areas and offer specialized knowledge, targeted support, flexible terms, and competitive prices. While they may have limited capabilities, they are preferred for specific use cases. These companies employ strategies to expand sales and reach a broader client base. This segment of the quadrant has identified Mitsui, Celanese, Lyondellbasell, Sipchem and Metafrax as emerging companies.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 50 companies of which the top 14 were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, channels of demand, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Methanol quadrant. While the top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Methanol Market by Feedstock (Natural Gas and Coal), Derivative (Formaldehyde, MTO/MTP, Gasoline, MTBE, MMA, Acetic Acid, DME and Biodiesel), Sub-Derivative and End-User Industry.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects, and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Market Leaders, Contenders, Innovators, and Emerging Companies. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

