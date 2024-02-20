Top 15 Growth Opportunities in Commercial Aviation and Aerospace in 2024: Large-scale Biometric Implementation for Faster Passenger Processing at Airports

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Feb, 2024, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 15 Growth Opportunities in Commercial Aviation and Aerospace, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, the commercial aviation industry emphasizes sustainability, with aircraft OEMs focusing more on developing energy-efficient aircraft. They also aim to increase electrification on aircraft and make them compatible with sustainable aviation fuel.

In the commercial aircraft manufacturing market, the barrier to entry is high due to the substantial investment to develop aircraft. Sustainability provides startups an opportunity to work on new technologies, such as using hydrogen as fuel and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) aircraft. While these startups can secure orders from airlines, obtaining certification from aviation regulators can be time-consuming and capital-intensive.

In the next 10 years, urban air mobility is expected to become a reality, especially in developed economies. This will unveil a new subsector within the commercial aerospace industry where the design, development, and aftermarket of the EVTOL will differ from traditional jet engine-based aircraft.

The commercial aerospace industry is also leveraging the benefits of additive manufacturing to develop aftermarket parts. Refinement in additive manufacturing technologies will boost adoption in the next 5 to 10 years. The commercial unmanned market has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years, driven by technology advancements and diverse use cases. The most important segments are those demonstrating strong demand for new technologies and where drone systems are achieving significant improvements.

Sustainability will continue to drive the evolution of this market in 2024 as drones are increasingly adopted to reduce carbon emissions across several sectors. Security concerns arising from the use of conventional drones in warfare will encourage governments and security agencies to invest in counter-drone technology to prevent the harmful use of drones against civilians.

The segments associated with logistics are most likely to benefit from these factors. Gaining ground during the pandemic, last-mile drone deliveries are forecast to expand to new markets as regulations ease and technology advancements enable longer flying times and safer delivery methods. The development of complex heavy-lift drones will also benefit this segment, as standard drone deliveries are limited to light packages due to the heavy weight of its components and weak propulsion systems.

Autonomous features in drone systems will also be important in 2024. Rising labor costs, especially those associated with drone pilots, represent a major challenge for companies adopting these systems, particularly in the infrastructure inspection segment. To address this concern, drone OEMs incorporate autonomous features into their products to make adoption smoother, so workers with little drone experience can fully leverage this technology. Companies also develop comprehensive drone-in-a-box solutions capable of collecting and processing data with little to no operator input, streamlining workflows, and drastically reducing the training required to use this technology.

Top 15 Growth Opportunities

  • Big Data Platforms for Improved Operations and Merchandising
  • Hydrogen Combustion Turbine Development for Better Performance Characteristics
  • More Electric Aircraft for Improved Energy Efficiency
  • Electric Ground Support Equipment to Reduce Carbon Emissions
  • Utilizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Reduce Carbon Footprint
  • Large-scale Biometric Implementation for Faster Passenger Processing at Airports
  • Total Airport Management for Optimal Efficiency
  • Blockchain Technology for Aircraft Parts and Component Status Monitoring
  • Additive Manufacturing in the MRO Sector for Reducing Delays in Sourcing Critical Parts
  • Installation of Remote Towers to Manage Small Airport Clusters
  • Last-mile Delivery
  • Emission Monitoring
  • Drones for Infrastructure Inspection
  • Drone-in-a-Box Solutions
  • Heavy-lift Drones

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzfj7u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Cybersecurity Top 10 Growth Opportunities for 2024: The Evolving Threat Landscape and Increasing Security Requirements Generate Growth Potential for Cybersecurity Providers

Global Cybersecurity Top 10 Growth Opportunities for 2024: The Evolving Threat Landscape and Increasing Security Requirements Generate Growth Potential for Cybersecurity Providers

The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Cybersecurity, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This cybersecurity report covers ...
Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Research Report 2024-2030: Growing Emphasis on Workplace Inclusion to Drive Adoption

Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Research Report 2024-2030: Growing Emphasis on Workplace Inclusion to Drive Adoption

The "Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.