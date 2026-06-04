Top 15 Mosquito-Infested Cities in Louisiana and East Texas Ranked for 2026 Mosquito Season

Seasonal ranking highlights higher-risk cities where heat, humidity, rainfall, and standing water can drive mosquito activity

NEW ORLEANS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As mosquito season intensifies across the Gulf South, a new seasonal ranking identifies the top 15 mosquito-infested cities in Louisiana and East Texas based on environmental risk factors tied to mosquito activity.

The 2026 ranking places coastal and high-humidity communities at the top, where warm temperatures and wet conditions can extend mosquito season and support faster breeding cycles. Cities near wetlands, bayous, flood-prone zones, and dense vegetation were ranked higher due to their greater likelihood of sustained mosquito pressure during peak season.

The ranked cities are:

New Orleans, Louisiana Houma, Louisiana Beaumont, Texas Lake Charles, Louisiana Mandeville, Louisiana Baton Rouge, Louisiana Hammond, Louisiana Lafayette, Louisiana Crowley, Louisiana Alexandria, Louisiana DeRidder, Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana Natchitoches, Louisiana Shreveport, Louisiana Tyler, Texas

New Orleans leads the list due to its subtropical climate, frequent rainfall, drainage challenges, and surrounding water systems. Houma and Beaumont also ranked near the top because of their coastal exposure, heavy humidity, and strong potential for standing water after storms. Lake Charles and Mandeville followed closely, reflecting similar environmental conditions that can support active mosquito populations for long stretches of the year.

Inland cities including Baton Rouge, Hammond, Lafayette, Crowley, and Alexandria remain at meaningful risk, especially after periods of rain and heat. Even where coastal influence is lower, mosquito activity can rise quickly in neighborhoods with clogged gutters, low-lying yards, storm drains, birdbaths, and unmanaged containers that collect water.

Residents across Louisiana and East Texas can reduce mosquito pressure by emptying standing water at least once a week, up to 200 mosquitoes can hatch out from a discarded bottle cap full of water. Keeping gutters clear, trimming dense vegetation, repairing window screens, and using EPA-registered repellents when spending time outdoors can all help. Communities may also benefit from early seasonal yard treatments and routine property inspections to address breeding areas before mosquito populations surge.

According to Adam Woodard, Technical & Training Director of J&J Exterminating, "J&J has always been committed to providing quality pest solutions to our customers by incorporating new technology into our treatment solutions. There is so much more to effective mosquito control than just treating a yard with a backpack sprayer. One of the newer technologies we incorporate into our treatments is water-holding receptacles placed at strategic locations around the perimeter of a home where mosquitoes like to congregate. The water in those receptacles is treated with a product that breaks the mosquito life cycle, preventing new mosquitoes from emerging."

These rankings are intended to help residents, property managers, and local media better understand where mosquito pressure may be strongest and why prevention matters. As weather conditions shift throughout spring and summer, local rainfall and drainage patterns will continue to shape mosquito activity across the region.

About J&J Exterminating

J&J Exterminating is a professional pest management company focused on helping homeowners and communities address seasonal pest pressures through education, prevention, and treatment solutions across Louisiana and East Texas.

Contact:

***@jjext.com

Photo(s):

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SOURCE J&J Exterminating