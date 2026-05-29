J&J Exterminating Celebrates 65th Anniversary and Unveils Strategic Vision at Annual Team Meeting

LAFAYETTE, La., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J&J Exterminating, a trusted pest & termite control provider, recently marked its 65th anniversary during its annual team meeting held in Spring 2026. Hosted at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Lafayette, the event brought together members of our organization from executive leadership to field technicians, to celebrate the company's significant milestone. The meeting focused on honoring outstanding employee performance and aligning on strategic growth, along with community impact initiatives for the future. The milestone event served as both a reflection on over six decades of success and a launchpad for the company's next era of innovation and service.

The gathering provided a platform to review the company's extensive past accomplishments while setting a clear trajectory for 2026 and beyond. A major highlight of the event was the recognition of hardworking staff members through various departmental awards, underscoring J&J Exterminating's commitment to fostering team unity and rewarding exceptional service within its ranks. By distributing these awards, the company acknowledged the dedication and expertise of its workforce, which remains the foundation of its enduring success in a competitive industry. Celebrating these individual and team achievements reinforced a culture of appreciation and excellence across all levels of the organization.

To energize the group and foster a highly collaborative atmosphere, the meeting also featured a captivating performance by a professional mentalist. Throughout the event, leadership emphasized four core strategic themes to guide the company's next chapter of growth: "Keep Building," "Be Intentional," "Stay Disciplined," and "Focus on the Small Things." These principles are designed to reinforce the company's dedication to operational excellence and continuous improvement. By adopting these key themes, J&J Exterminating aims to maintain its high standards of service while pursuing deliberate, sustainable expansion and deepening its community impact in the markets it serves over the coming years.

Robert John III, COO of J&J Exterminating summed it up best during his speech stating, "So as we head into the rest of today — and into the year ahead — I want to leave you with this. We've built something special over the last 65 years. And if we stay intentional, stay disciplined, and focus on the small things — there's no reason we can't build something just as special over the next 65. That's how we continue to strive to be the best pest control company we can be."

About J&J Exterminating

Celebrating 65 years in business, J&J Exterminating is a dedicated pest control company committed to protecting homes and businesses with reliable, high-quality service. Through decades of operation, the company has built a strong reputation for effective pest management, a robust company culture, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and community impact.

Contact:

***@jjext.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13148939

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SOURCE J&J Exterminating