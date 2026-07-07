J&J Exterminating Mourns the Passing of Founder Bobby John Sr

CROWLEY, La., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J&J Exterminating announces with deep sorrow the passing of its founder, Robert 'Bobby' John Sr., who died peacefully at home on June 12, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was 89.

In 1959, Bobby John Sr. co-founded J&J Exterminating with his brother Harry in Crowley, Louisiana. They started with nothing more than determination, a single truck, the necessary equipment, and a landline housed in his mother's outdoor "breeze house." From those humble beginnings, he built the company one customer at a time, guided by hard work, integrity, and strong character.

To Bobby John Sr., the business was always more than a livelihood. He treated it as a higher calling and instilled that conviction in everyone around him.

"To him, this was never just a business—it was a calling," a company representative shared. "He taught us to treat every customer with the same respect that you would show your own grandparents."

That philosophy shaped how the company viewed its work and its community. "He never saw jobs as numbers," the representative continued. "He saw the families behind them gathered around the dinner table—the children with their feet dangling from their chairs, and the futures those opportunities helped create."

Over more than six decades, J&J Exterminating grew from a two-man operation into Louisiana's largest family-owned pest control companies, serving communities throughout Louisiana and East Texas. The business he founded remains family-owned today, with his values carried forward by a new generation of leadership. Bobby's grandson, Robert Lewis John III, now leads J&J Exterminating.

Bobby John Sr. believed deeply in the people who joined his company, often praying for good people to become part of the J&J family. His commitment to faith, service, and relationships defined both his life and the culture he created.

"Mr. Bobby's legacy lives on in every home we protect and every team member who carries forward his values," the company stated. "We are forever grateful for his leadership, faith, and example."

His memory endures in every household J&J Exterminating serves and in every employee who upholds the standards he set.

About J&J Exterminating

J&J Exterminating was founded in 1959 in Crowley, Louisiana, by Bobby John Sr. and his brother Harry. From its humble beginnings, the company has grown into Louisiana's largest family-owned pest control providers, serving communities across Louisiana and East Texas. Built on a foundation of integrity, hard work, and genuine care for customers, J&J Exterminating continues to honor its founder's legacy through every home and family it protects. For more information, visit jjext.com.

Contact:

***@jjext.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13156843

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE J&J Exterminating