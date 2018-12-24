Top 20 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Companies 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Market Share Analysis, Revenues & Rankling of Leading Companies Developing AGV Technologies for Applications In Transportation, Assembly and Packaging in Automotive, Food & Beverages Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics and Other Industries



The aim of the report is to provide a quantitative evaluation of the largest 20 companies in the global automated guided vehicle market by detailing their revenues, market share, involvement and competitive positioning within the $2bn AGV ecosystem. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.



Report highlights

The report focuses on providing detailed profiles of the leading and most innovative companies in the automated guided vehicle sector and analyzes their role in the market and their automated guided vehicle based offerings This report aims to look at automated guided vehicle companies from an end user perspective.

The report is aimed at business executives who wish to gain an overview and information about the automated guided vehicle market and leading companies with the competitive landscape. We believe this will help our clients to understand the industry, technology, market structure and to evaluate suppliers, and map potential other usages for the available technologies. Our research will help you to understand the rapidly evolving leading automated guided vehicle market space.



Report scope

Top 20 Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Companies With Market Share %, Revenues And Ranking Within the AGV Market Space

-Bastian Solutions

-Daifuku Co., Ltd.

-Dematic

-Hyster & Yale

-JBT

-Jungerech

-KION

-Konecranes

-Kuka

-Mecalux, S.A.

-Murata Machinery, Ltd.

-Schaefer Holding International GmbH

-Seegrid

-Swisslog

-TGW Logistics Group GmbH

-Toyota Motor Corporation

-Transbotics

-Universal Robots

-Vanderlande Industries

-Yokogawa

SWOT analysis of the major strengths and weaknesses of the AGV market, together with the opportunities available and the key threats faced.



The report serves as a guide for senior executives of small and medium businesses (SMBs), large enterprises, software developers, and automated guided vehicle industry players to:

-Use as a guideline for evaluating the potential of automated guided vehicle technologies across multiple industries and applications

-Inform themselves about automated guided vehicle benefits and issues;

-Understand the supplier landscape and their offerings;

-Anticipate potential for technological development and opportunities with regards to the automated guided vehicle market.



Key questions answered

-What potential is there for the automated guided vehicle industry?

-Where should you target your business strategy?

-Which applications should you focus upon?

-Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

-Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

-Which company is likely to succeed and why?

-What business models should you adopt?

-What industry trends should you be aware of?



Target audience

-Automated guided vehicle companies

-Manufacturers

-Automotive OEMs

-Logistics companies

-Component suppliers

-Software developers

-Technologists

-AI specialists

-R&D staff

-Consultants

-Analysts

-Executives

-Business development managers

-Investors

-Governments

-Agencies

-Industry organizations

-Banks



