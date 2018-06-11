Top 20 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Companies 2018 - Visiongain Report

Do you need a definitive examination of the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) industry landscape?

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



• Succinct Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market analysis?

• ADAS technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The emergence of semi-autonomous vehicles and increasing research and development spending on the development of fully automated vehicles, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increasing consumer demand and acceptance of ADAS equipped vehicles which is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth higher.

Visiongain assesses that the automotive ADAS technologies market will reach $38.4bn in 2018.

If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

108 tables, charts, and graphs examining the ADAS competitive landscape

Analysis of The Top 20 Automotive ADAS Companies Including Their ADAS Revenues, ADAS Market Share % And Ranking)

• Aisin Seiki Co

• Autoliv AB

• Bosch Group

• Continental AG

• Delphi Automotive

• Denso Corporation

• Freescale Semiconductors

• Gentex Corporation

• Harman International

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

• Hyundai Mobis

• Magna International Inc

• Mobileye N.V

• NVIDIA

• Panasonic Corporation

• Renesas Electronics

• Takata Corporation

• Texas Instruments

• TRW Automotive

• Valeo SA

Global Automotive ADAS Market Size 2018

ADAS Sensor Types (Unit Volume & Market Value)

• Long Range Radar (LRR)

• Short Range Radar & Medium Range Rader (SRR-MRR)

• Infrared (IR)

• Camera Forecast

• Lidar Forecast

• Ultrasonic Forecast

ADAS Applications (Market value)

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Adaptive Front Lights (AFL)

• Blind-Spot Monitoring (BSM)

• Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

• Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

• Head-Up Display (HUD)

• Intelligent Speed Adaptation (ISA)

• Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

• Night Vision System (NVS)

• Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

• Park Assist (PA)

• Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

• Surround-View Cameras (SVC)

• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Key Questions Answered

• What does the future hold for the Automotive ADAS industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target Audience

• Automotive companies

• Hardware / component suppliers

• Software developers

• Electronics companies

• Autonomous vehicle specialists

• NPD specialists

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2202/Top-20-Automotive-Advanced-Driver-Assistance-Systems-(ADAS)-Companies-2018

Companies Listed

Adasens Automotive GmbH

Aimotive

Aisin Seiki Co

Alcatel-Lucent

Alibaba Group

Ambarella

ASL Vision

Audi AG

Audi Electronics Venture

Autoliv AB

Baidu, Inc

Bittium Corporation

BlackRock

BMW

Borgwarner Inc

Bosch Group

Chrysler

Cisco Systems

CLD Limited

Continental AG

Control-Tec

Daimler AG

Delphi

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

e.solutions

Elektrobit Automotive GmbH

Faurecia

FAW Group

Fiat

Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A.

Ficosa International, S.A

Ford Motor Company

Freescale Semiconductors

Fuji

Fujitsu

GAC Group

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited

General Motors

Gentex Corporation

Gestamp Automoción

Getrag

GM

Goldman Sachs

Google Inc.

Green Hills Software

Hafei Motor

Harman International

Hawtai

Hella Corporate Center USA, Inc.

Hella Electronics Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

HERE

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Honda

Huawei

Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Motor Company

Ibeo

IBM

Infineon Semiconductors AG

InfiniteKey, Inc

Intel Corporation

International Rectifier Corp.

Iteris Inc

JAC Motors

JBL

Joyson Safety Systems

Kia

Luxoft

Magna International Inc

Mahindra

Maruti Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Meritor Inc.

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

Mobileye N.V

Motorola

Movimento

NEC.

Nissan

Nokia

Nokia Siemens Networks

nuTonomy, Inc.,

NVIDIA

NXP Semiconductors

Omnivision

Omron

Panasonic Corporation

Philips & Lite-On Digital Solutions (PLDS)

PLK Technologies

Plug and Play

Porsche

PSA Peugeot Citroën

QNX

Qualcomm

Renault

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Ricardo plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Saab

Samsung Electronics

Schrader international

Shanghai Automotive

Shanghai General Motors Company Ltd

Smarteye AB

Sogefi Group

Ssangyong.

ST Microelectronics

Subaru

Takata (Shanghai) Vehicle Safety Systems Technical center Co. LTD

Takata (Tianjin) Automotive Components Co. Ltd.

Takata Corporation

Tass International

Tata Motors

Tesla

Texas Instruments

ThyssenKrupp AG

Tognum AG

Tokai Rika

TomTom

Toshiba

Toyota Motor Corporation

TRW

TRW Automotive

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

TTTech Computertechnik

Valeo SA

Vector

Velodyne Inc

Volkswagen Group

Volvo,

Voxx Electronics

VW Group

Wabco

Wabco

ZENRIN

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Zukunft Ventures GmbH

Tosee a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain