Top 20 Automotive Composite Companies 2018 - Visiongain Report

Market Share % of Leading Automotive OEMs & Composites Specialists Developing Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastics (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastics (GFRP), Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastics (AFRP), PMC, CMC & MMC for Durability, Performance & Vehicle Weight Reduction to Improve Fuel Efficiency & Meet Emissions Targets

The applications of composites within the automotive sector began in motorsport and premium segments primarily for performance objectives. However governmental regulations to meet emissions and fuel efficiency targets are now forcing automotive OEMs to increasingly look at ways to reduce vehicle weight to help reach these tightening emissions regulations.

However, composites are slow to manufacture and much more expensive than traditional steel or aluminium parts to mass produce. Consequently considerable R&D has been invested into developing production techniques to bring down the relatively high cost and slow speed of traditional composites production. As such composites components are now increasingly commonplace on car manufacturer's vehicles and are inevitably trickling down their vehicle range from premium to medium and even budget segments.

Visiongain quantifies the automotive composites market as worth $14.34bn in 2018.

This report evaluates and quantifies who the leading 20 companies are in automotive composites by rank and market share %, including both automotive OEMs and composite specialists.

The leading 20 companies profiled in the study include a mixture of automotive OEMs and composites specialists

Automotive OEMs



• Daimler AG



• Fiat Chrysler



• PSA Peugeot-Citroen



• BMW AG



• General Motors (GM)



• Ford Motor Company



• Hyundai-Kia



• Toyota Motor Corporation



• Volkswagen AG



• Renault S.A.

Composites Specialists



• Cytec Industries Inc



• Gurit Holding AG



• Dow Automotive Systems



• SGL Group Systems



• DuPont



• Johnson Controls



• AGY



• Toray Industries



• TenCate



• Teijin (Toho Tenax)

Global market size for the automotive composites market

An analysis of the automotive composites market by type, and by component

There is also an evaluation of the future opportunities that exists in the automotive composites market.

