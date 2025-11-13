TOP 20 CITIES FOR STEM JOB GROWTH ANNOUNCED IN RCLCO'S 2025 ANNUAL STEMdex

Austin, Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, and Raleigh top the list of cities with the most momentum for STEM job growth.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading real estate advisory firm RCLCO Real Estate Consulting , announced today the results of their 2025 STEM Job Growth Index (STEMdex), which projects which metropolitan areas will have the strongest outlook for growth in STEM jobs. Published annually since 2016, the STEMdex tracks and projects STEM job growth trends across the country by analyzing the economies of the largest metropolitan areas to understand which regions are attracting the jobs and employees of the future. Read the full report online.

"The STEMdex, now it is ninth edition, identifies both the markets that currently lead in STEM employment and those positioned for strong future growth," said Gregg Logan, Managing Director at RCLCO. "STEM occupations, supported by a highly educated and innovative workforce, are among the most economically influential and highest paying in any market. Their expansion not only creates quality jobs but also drives innovation, attracts investment, and shapes long-term housing and infrastructure demand. The STEMdex provides a clear and practical framework for understanding how STEM-driven growth will influence the economic trajectory of cities across the country."

The index's analysis focuses on metrics in four major areas RCLCO finds to be paramount to the growth of STEM jobs: STEM Trends/Economic Factors, Workforce Quality, Quality of Life/Health, and Business Climate. In total, RCLCO identified and weighted 24 different indicators they believe best characterize the four major categories and can quantify their impact on the STEM job market. Some of the highlights of this year's list include:

Austin, TX remains in the top spot for the fourth year in a row, and seventh time in nine years.

Tampa and Jacksonville entered Top 20 of the STEMdex this year.

Of the largest fifty MSA's, San Jose has the highest concentration of STEM jobs today.

Austin, TX scores highest in Economic Factors, Seattle, WA scores highest in Workforce Quality, Salt Lake City, UT has the highest Quality of Life Score, and Dallas, TX scores highest in Business Climate.

The top 5 most heavily concentrated STEM markets – San Jose, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Austin all rank within the top 10 for projected future job growth.

This year's list includes three metropolitan areas from Florida, while California, Texas and North Carolina each have two cities in the top 20. No other state features more than one city in the 2025 rankings. The results remain largely consistent with 2024, with two notable changes: Phoenix and St. Louis, who were ranked 19th and 20th last year, fell out of the Top 20 and were replaced by Tampa and Jacksonville. Additionally, Boston climbed four spots and Charlotte climbed five. The top 20 cities include:

RANK MSA RANK MSA 1 Austin, TX 11 Portland, OR 2 Seattle, WA 12 Nashville, TN 3 Raleigh, NC 13 Salt Lake City, UT 4 Denver, CO 14 Orlando, FL 5 Boston, MA 15 Atlanta, GA 6 San Jose, CA 16 Minneapolis, MN 7 Washington, DC 17 Richmond, VA 8 San Francisco, CA 18 Baltimore, MD 9 Dallas, TX 19 Tampa, FL 10 Charlotte, NC 20 Jacksonville, FL

