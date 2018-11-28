Top 20 Composites Companies 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Market Share Analysis of Leading Companies in Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) & Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastic (AFRP) for Aerospace, Automotive, Energy, Transportation, Sporting & Consumer Goods Applications



We reveal the competitive positioning for the top 20 companies in the overall composites market- and also the leading companies by composites type for carbon fibre, glass fibre and aramid fibre.

Developments in composites have had a significant impact on various industry verticals from automotive, to energy and construction. Visiongain's report provides a detailed overview of the market, creating an accurate picture that will offer clarity to anyone involved in the composites market.

Importantly, the report also reveals company market share by composite type, giving you an insight into the future opportunities that exist in the Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) & Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastic (AFRP) market

Key features

69 tables & charts



Market share analysis, revenues and competitive positioning of the top 20 composites companies

- Asahi Fibreglass Company

- Guardian Fibre Glass

- Owens Corning

- Hexcel Corporation

- China Fibreglass Company

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

- Teijin

- Johns Manville

- SGL Group

- Taishan Fibreglass SA

- Kurarey

- Formosa Plastic

- Toray

- DuPont

- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

- Kolon Industries

- KCC Corporation

- Saertex Glass

- PPG Industries

- Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation



In addition the report also provides market share analysis for the 3 main composite types.

- Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Market Share For The Top 20 Companies

- Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Share For The Top 17 Companies,

- Aramid Fibre Reinforced Plastic (AFRP) Market Share For The Top 8 Companies,



Plus A SWOT Analysis For The Composites Market

This report is a fantastic opportunity to increase your knowledge of the composites sector. Market share analysis tables, as well as analysis of the key players for the overall composites market and by composite type concisely informs you of the major factors affecting this market, whilst Visiongain's data-rich approach provides greater insight into this market.



Who should read this report?

- Composites companies

- Petrochemical companies

- Construction companies

- Energy companies

- Utility companies

- Automotive companies

- Aerospace companies

- Defence companies

- Wind power companies

- Sporting goods companies

- Transport companies

- Engineers

- R&D staff

- Scientists

- CEOs

- Procurement staff

- Marketing staff

- Market analysts

- Business Development Managers

- Consultants

- Governmental agencies

- Industry associations



